Morning Leadoff: May 27

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Sparks split a doubleheader with visiting Minot Ryan winning the first game 7-1 and the Sparks dominated 11-1 in the second contest. The split gives Ryan the Region 3 regular-season softball championship. Katie Backes held the Sparks to four hits in the first game, but the hosts led 1-0 going into the seventh inning. The Lions erupted for seven markers in the top of the seventh. The Sparks squeezed 11 runs out of nine hits in the second game. Carli Peterson, Jenna Steele and Bri Flynn had two hits each for the Sparks. Peterson and Flynn knocked in two runs each and Steele plated one.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Two University of Mary women's athletes earned fifth places on the first day of the NAIA national track and field meet at Vancouver, British Columbia. Heather McCabe took fifth in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, nine inches. Kari Wilson soared 11 feet, eight inches in the pole vault to take fifth. Wilson broke the U-Mary school record with her leap. She was the pole vault champion in the NAIA national indoor meet.