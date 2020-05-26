Morning Leadoff: May 27

MORNING LEADOFF
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK Wyverns at Doosan Bears
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Samsung Lions at Lotte Giants
SOCCER
11:20 p.m.
FS2 — German Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Sparks split a doubleheader with visiting Minot Ryan winning the first game 7-1 and the Sparks dominated 11-1 in the second contest. The split gives Ryan the Region 3 regular-season softball championship. Katie Backes held the Sparks to four hits in the first game, but the hosts led 1-0 going into the seventh inning. The Lions erupted for seven markers in the top of the seventh. The Sparks squeezed 11 runs out of nine hits in the second game. Carli Peterson, Jenna Steele and Bri Flynn had two hits each for the Sparks. Peterson and Flynn knocked in two runs each and Steele plated one.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Two University of Mary women's athletes earned fifth places on the first day of the NAIA national track and field meet at Vancouver, British Columbia. Heather McCabe took fifth in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, nine inches. Kari Wilson soared 11 feet, eight inches in the pole vault to take fifth. Wilson broke the U-Mary school record with her leap. She was the pole vault champion in the NAIA national indoor meet.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck athletes placed in all but three events, rolled up 55 points and captured their third straight state Class A track and field championship at Valley City. Jamestown, depending heavily on its sprint combination of Paul Berge, Doug Klaudt, Dana Banning and Doug Gushwa, finished second with 42 points. Picking up second-day wins for the champion Demons were Dave Brintnell with a 6-foot leap in the high jump and Keary Krause, who ran a 22.5 in the 220.
SPORTS HISTORY
1873 — Survivor is the winner of the first Preakness Stakes.
1968 — “Papa Bear” George Halas retires as head coach of the Chicago Bears. Halas finishes with 318 regular-season wins and six NFL titles.
1972 — Mark Donohue wins the Indianapolis 500 over two-time defending champion Al Unser with a record average speed of 162.962 mph.
1981 — Willie Shoemaker wins his 8,000th race and then three more. Shoemaker gets the milestone on top of War Allied in the first race at Hollywood Park.
1990 — Arie Luyendyk wins the fastest Indianapolis 500 by overpowering former winner Bobby Rahal over the final 33 laps, for his first Indy car victory in 76 races. His average speed of 185.984 mph breaks Rahal’s record of 170.722 in 1986. Luyendyk becomes the first to finish the race in under three hours.
1998 — In one of the biggest upsets in Grand Slam history, Pete Sampras is ousted at the French Open by 21-year-old Ramon Delgado of Paraguay, ranked 97th in the world, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-4.
2014 — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater becomes the only school in NCAA history to win championships in football, men’s basketball and baseball in the same school year. The baseball team takes home the Division III World Series trophy with a 7-0 win over Emory University.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Julius “Dr. J” Erving, won the ABA MVP in 1973, 1974 and 1975 and was voted NBA MVP in 1981.
