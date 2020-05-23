Morning Leadoff: May 24

MORNING LEADOFF
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
GOLF
2 p.m.
TBS/TNT — The Match: Champions for Charity: Woods/Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady, Hobe Sound, Fla.
SOCCER
6:20 a.m.
FS1 — German Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Schalke 04
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FSV Mainz
10:50 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Koln
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — UTR: Women's Pro Match Series, 3rd Place & Final
TV/MONDAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Charlotte Motor Speedway
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 -- Samsung Lions vs. Lotte Giants
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): This weekend's state high school track meet will be a significant one for Leland Opp. It will be his last as a coach. Opp is stepping down as head coach of the Hazen girls track and field program after 21 seasons. Opp has also resigned as Hazen's head girls basketball coach, a position he's held for two years. Opp's teams enjoyed enormous success on the track. They won seven Class B state championships in the 1990s, including six in a row.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Ken LaMont of Mandan carded the first hole in one of his life at Prairie West Golf Course. LaMont, playing in the company of Rick Schaaf, Joe Ellefson and Pat Agnew, holed out his tee shot on the 175-yard fourth hole using a 7 wood. It was the first ace of the spring at Prairie West.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jody Flagg broke a record and tied another while leading Hughes Junior High to the championship in a girls track meet at Hughes Field. Flagg ran a 12.8 to break the 100-yard record and tied the 50-yard dash mark of 7.0. Hughes piled up 108 points to 54 1/2 for Simle and 13 1/2 for Wachter.
SPORTS HISTORY
1935 — In the first major league night game, the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 before 25,000 fans in Cincinnati.
1936 — Tony Lazzeri of the New York Yankees drives in 11 runs with a triple and three home runs — two of them grand slams — in a 25-2 rout of the Philadelphia A’s.
1967 — The AFL grants a franchise to the Cincinnati Bengals.
1980 — Bobby Nystrom’s overtime goal gives the New York Islanders a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6 for their first Stanley Cup title.
1981 — The Indianapolis 500 ends in controversy when Mario Andretti, who finished second to Bobby Unser, is declared the winner because Unser broke a rule during a slowdown period near the end of the race. The decision is later reversed, giving Unser credit for the victory, but he is fined $40,000.
1990 — The Edmonton Oilers win their fifth Stanley Cup in seven seasons by beating the Bruins 4-1 in Game 5. Goalie Bill Ranford, who limited Boston to eight goals in the series, wins the Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable player in the playoffs.
2001 — John Lieber of the Chicago Cubs tosses a 79-pitch, one-hit shutout in a 3-0 blanking of the Reds. It’s the first shutout of the Reds in an NL-record 208 games.
2009 — Brazil’s Helio Castroneves becomes the ninth driver to win the Indianapolis 500 three times. Castroneves pulls away over the final laps to beat Dan Wheldon of England and Danica Patrick, who eclipsed her fourth-place finish as a rookie in 2005 by crossing the strip of bricks in third.
2014 — Maya Moore scores 30 points on a record-setting night as the Minnesota Lynx defeats the New York Liberty 87-82. Moore becomes the first player ever to score at least 30 points in four straight games.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In the 1992 Indy 500, Al Unser Jr. edged Scott Goodyear by 43-thousandths of a second.
