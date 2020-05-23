Morning Leadoff: May 24

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Ken LaMont of Mandan carded the first hole in one of his life at Prairie West Golf Course. LaMont, playing in the company of Rick Schaaf, Joe Ellefson and Pat Agnew, holed out his tee shot on the 175-yard fourth hole using a 7 wood. It was the first ace of the spring at Prairie West.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jody Flagg broke a record and tied another while leading Hughes Junior High to the championship in a girls track meet at Hughes Field. Flagg ran a 12.8 to break the 100-yard record and tied the 50-yard dash mark of 7.0. Hughes piled up 108 points to 54 1/2 for Simle and 13 1/2 for Wachter.

SPORTS HISTORY

1935 — In the first major league night game, the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 before 25,000 fans in Cincinnati.

1936 — Tony Lazzeri of the New York Yankees drives in 11 runs with a triple and three home runs — two of them grand slams — in a 25-2 rout of the Philadelphia A’s.

1967 — The AFL grants a franchise to the Cincinnati Bengals.

1980 — Bobby Nystrom’s overtime goal gives the New York Islanders a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6 for their first Stanley Cup title.