Morning Leadoff: May 22

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, May 22
No Local events scheduled.
Saturday, May 23
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — KT Wiz at LG Twins
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Doosan Bears at Samsung Lions
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Hertha Berlin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Lindsay Achtenberg's penalty-kick goal at 46:52 turned out to be the only tally of the game as Bismarck edged St. Mary's 1-0 in girls soccer at the Community Bowl. Achtenberg hadn't attempted a penalty kick this season prior to her game-winner. Bismarck built a 9-4 advantage in shots on net. Amanda Bennes forged a four-save shutout. Goalkeeper Nicole Moen stopped eight shots for St. Mary's. With the win, Bismarck stands 9-2-2 on the season. St. Mary's is 5-4-4.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone and Washburn claimed semifinal victories in the Region 8 Class B baseball tournament. Courtney Witt scattered five hits while pitching WTP to a 6-0 victory over Center. At the plate, he singled, homered and drove in four runs. Weston Weisenburger also drilled a home run for WTP. Washburn banged out 11 hits in a 12-4 victory over Shiloh Christian James Miller smacked three hits for Washburn, Matt Adsero added two and Josh Christianson connected for a home run. Seth Heringer thumped a home run for Shiloh. Washburn and WTP will play for the regional title.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson State's 10-year-long grip on the North Dakota College Athletic Conference track championship ended in Valley City at the hands of Jamestown College. Jamestown's 91 points was good enough to relegate Dickinson to the runner-up spot. Dickinson tallied 79 points, followed by Minot State with 43, Valley City State with 28, Mayville State with 27 and Wahpeton Science with 20. The runner-up Savages got a magnificent effort from Louis Clark. The fleet senior scored victories in the long jump, 400 hurdles and 120 hurdles. He won the latter event with a 14.5 clocking after running a record 14.4 in the preliminaries.
SPORTS HISTORY
1877 — Baden-Baden, ridden by C. Holloway, catches Leonard just before turning into the stretch and wins the Kentucky Derby by two lengths.
1902 — Mastermam, ridden by John Bullman, wins the Belmont Stakes by two lengths over Renald.
1906 — Whimsical, the favorite ridden by Walter Miller, wins the Preakness Stakes by four lengths over Content.
1954 — Hasty Road, ridden by Johnny Adams, edges favored Correlation by a neck to win the Preakness Stakes.
1975 — Artis Gilmore scores 28 points and grabs 31 rebounds to lead the Kentucky Colonels to a 110-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers for the ABA championship.
1988 — Atlanta’s Dominique Wilkins trades bucket for bucket with Boston’s Larry Bird in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the 1988 Eastern Conference semifinals until the Celtics escape with a 118-116 victory. Wilkins finishes with 47 points and Bird has 34 — with 20 of his points scored in the fourth quarter. The teams shoot a combined .588 percent from the field, the second highest mark in playoff history.
1993 — Riddick Bowe successfully defends his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles with a second-round knockout of Jesse Ferguson at RFK Stadium in Washington.
2003 — Annika Sorenstam becomes the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event in 58 years when she shoots a 71 in the first round of the Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. Sorenstam misses the cut the next day by four shots.
2006 — Pat Summitt becomes the newest millionaire coach — and the first in women’s basketball. Tennessee raises Summitt’s salary to $1.125 million for next season and extends her contract six years.
2009 — Dara Torres sets an American record in the 50-meter butterfly at the Texas Senior Circuit No. 2 meet at Texas A&M. The 42-year-old, breezes to victory in the 50 fly, touching the wall in 25.72 seconds to beat her record time of 25.84 seconds from the morning preliminaries. Both her times beat Jenny Thompson’s American record of 26.00 seconds, set in Barcelona in 2003.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Piston 66-64 in an Eastern Conference semifinal game in 2002. Paul Pierce was the leading scorer with 19 points.
