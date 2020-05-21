Morning Leadoff: May 22

1:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Hertha Berlin

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Lindsay Achtenberg's penalty-kick goal at 46:52 turned out to be the only tally of the game as Bismarck edged St. Mary's 1-0 in girls soccer at the Community Bowl. Achtenberg hadn't attempted a penalty kick this season prior to her game-winner. Bismarck built a 9-4 advantage in shots on net. Amanda Bennes forged a four-save shutout. Goalkeeper Nicole Moen stopped eight shots for St. Mary's. With the win, Bismarck stands 9-2-2 on the season. St. Mary's is 5-4-4.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone and Washburn claimed semifinal victories in the Region 8 Class B baseball tournament. Courtney Witt scattered five hits while pitching WTP to a 6-0 victory over Center. At the plate, he singled, homered and drove in four runs. Weston Weisenburger also drilled a home run for WTP. Washburn banged out 11 hits in a 12-4 victory over Shiloh Christian James Miller smacked three hits for Washburn, Matt Adsero added two and Josh Christianson connected for a home run. Seth Heringer thumped a home run for Shiloh. Washburn and WTP will play for the regional title.