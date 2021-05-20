Morning Leadoff: May 21

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, May 21
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
High school baseball: Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls tennis: Fargo Davies, Valley City at Bismarck, Tom O’Leary; Century at Grand Forks Red River, at Grand Forks Central; Williston at Mandan, 4 p.m.
High school track: West Region meet, 2 p.m., Bowl.
NAHL playoffs: Game 1: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck Bobcats, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, May 22
IFL: Northern Arizona Wranglers at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m., Event Center.
NAHL playoffs: Game 2: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck Bobcats, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
4 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: Northwestern at Kentucky, Game 1
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: UCF vs. Auburn
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Teams TBD
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1 Wichita St. vs. Texas A&M
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: Michigan at Seattle
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 2: Long Beach St. at UCLA,
GOLF
12 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, Second Round, Kiawah Island, S.C.
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship, Second Round, Williamsburg, Va.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland
FS1 — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
NBA
8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Play-in game: Memphis at Golden State
NHL PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 4: Washington at Boston
6 p.m.
USA — Game 3: Carolina at Nashville
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Winnipeg at Edmonton
8:30 p.m.
USA — Game 3: Colorado at St. Louis
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Annie Dineen and Sydney Miller scored as St. Mary's won 2-1 over Minot in West Region soccer at Minot. Saints goalkeeper Nicole Moen kept Minot at bay with 16 saves. Bailey Bachman-Williams scored for the Majettes on a penalty kick.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Hazen continued its domination of the Region 5 boys and girls track and field scene with victories in the regional meet at the Community Bowl. The Bison boys won for the 10th straight year with a staggering 224 1/2 points. The Hazen girls won their 11th straight regional title with 184 points. Dylan Spitzer of Wilton and Shawna Kern of Underwood-Turtle Lake-Mercer were the individual standouts. Spitzer won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and ran on a pair of winning relay teams. Kern placed first in all three sprints and prevailed on the long jump.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Relay wins in two of the final three events enabled Bismarck to squeeze past defending champion Mandan and earn the Southwest Region girls track and field championship at Braves Field. BHS turned in a 1:53.1 clocking to capture the 880 relay and a 2:01.8 while winning the 880 medley relay. Bismarck's only other event winner was Debbie Rose, who tied for first in the shot put with a throw of 30-11. Mandan's champions were Connie Howe in the 70-yard hurdles and Mary Johnson in the 75-yard dash. Dickinson's Deb Shreve won the 100- and 220-yard dashes.
TRIVIA ANSWER
David Cone threw a perfect game on July 18, 1999 vs. the Montreal Expos.
