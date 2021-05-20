Morning Leadoff: May 21

USA — Game 3: Carolina at Nashville

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 2: Winnipeg at Edmonton

8:30 p.m.

USA — Game 3: Colorado at St. Louis

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Annie Dineen and Sydney Miller scored as St. Mary's won 2-1 over Minot in West Region soccer at Minot. Saints goalkeeper Nicole Moen kept Minot at bay with 16 saves. Bailey Bachman-Williams scored for the Majettes on a penalty kick.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Hazen continued its domination of the Region 5 boys and girls track and field scene with victories in the regional meet at the Community Bowl. The Bison boys won for the 10th straight year with a staggering 224 1/2 points. The Hazen girls won their 11th straight regional title with 184 points. Dylan Spitzer of Wilton and Shawna Kern of Underwood-Turtle Lake-Mercer were the individual standouts. Spitzer won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and ran on a pair of winning relay teams. Kern placed first in all three sprints and prevailed on the long jump.