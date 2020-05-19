Morning Leadoff: May 20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, May 20
No Local events scheduled.
Thursday, May 21
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, S.C.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG Twins at Samsung Lions
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — NC Dinos at Doosan Bears
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): University of Mary senior softball player Dre Brunskill has been named to the All-Central Region first team as a utility player. Brunskill hit .427 on the season with a slugging percentage of .680. She homered eight times and drilled 17 doubles.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Ryan Cusic, Dickinson's sophomore pitching ace, blanked Grand Forks Red River 2-0 in the semifinal round of the state Class A baseball tournament at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan. Cusic needed just 87 pitches to subdue Red River on six hits in 97 minutes. He walked two and fanned three. Nathan Burgard led the Midget attack with two hits and an RBI.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Donald Koppinger, a New England native presently coaching at Lefor, will assume the position of head basketball and track coach at New England High School for the 1970-71 school year. Koppinger, a 1953 New England graduate and a Dickinson State College alumnus, will teach mathematics. He guided Lefor to the District 30 basketball title last winter.
SPORTS HISTORY
1900 — The second modern Olympic Games open in Paris.
1919 — Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox wins a game on the mound and at the plate as he hits his first career grand slam to beat the St. Louis Browns 6-4.
1941 — Ten days after his Preakness victory, Whirlaway races against older horses for the first time and defeats four rivals in the Henry of Navarre Purse at Belmont Park in New York.
1950 — Heavily favored Hill Prince, ridden by Bill Boland, wins the Preakness Stakes by five lengths over Middleground.
1967 — Damascus, ridden by Willie Shoemaker, wins the Preakness Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths over In Reality.
1972 — Bee Bee Bee, a 19-1 long shot ridden by Eldon Nelson, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths over No Le Hace.
1978 — Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, continues the battle with Alydar and wins the Preakness Stakes by a neck.
1990 — Monica Seles ends Steffi Graf’s 66-match winning streak and takes the German Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory. Graf’s streak is the second longest in the modern era of tennis. Martina Navratilova won 74 straight matches in 1984.
1990 — The 18th triple dead heat in modern thoroughbred history takes place in the ninth race at Arlington International Racecourse. All Worked Up, Marshua’s Affair and Survival are timed in 1:24 4-5 over seven furlongs.
2006 — Kentucky Derby winner Barbaro breaks down at the start of the Preakness, galloping a few hundred yards while his eight rivals pass him. Bernardini wins the $1 million race, beating Sweetnorthernsaint by 5 1-4 lengths.
2007 — Roger Federer ends Rafael Nadal’s 81-match winning streak on clay with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 win in the final of the Hamburg Masters. It’s Federer’s first clay-court title in two years. Nadal, ranked No. 2 in the world behind Federer, had been unbeaten on the surface since April 2005, a run that included 13 titles.
2012 — LeBron James scores 40 points and Dwyane Wade bounces back from an atrocious performance to add 30 as Miami beat Indiana 101-93 to tie their Eastern Conference semifinals at 2-2. James adds 18 rebounds, nine assists to become the second player to post that stat line in a playoff game, joining Elgin Baylor who did it in 1961.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Robin Ventura hit grand slams in both games of a doubleheader for the New York Mets against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 20, 1999.
