Morning Leadoff: May 20

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Ryan Cusic, Dickinson's sophomore pitching ace, blanked Grand Forks Red River 2-0 in the semifinal round of the state Class A baseball tournament at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan. Cusic needed just 87 pitches to subdue Red River on six hits in 97 minutes. He walked two and fanned three. Nathan Burgard led the Midget attack with two hits and an RBI.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Donald Koppinger, a New England native presently coaching at Lefor, will assume the position of head basketball and track coach at New England High School for the 1970-71 school year. Koppinger, a 1953 New England graduate and a Dickinson State College alumnus, will teach mathematics. He guided Lefor to the District 30 basketball title last winter.

SPORTS HISTORY

1900 — The second modern Olympic Games open in Paris.

1919 — Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox wins a game on the mound and at the plate as he hits his first career grand slam to beat the St. Louis Browns 6-4.

1941 — Ten days after his Preakness victory, Whirlaway races against older horses for the first time and defeats four rivals in the Henry of Navarre Purse at Belmont Park in New York.