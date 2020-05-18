Morning Leadoff: May 19

1974 — The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 to win the Stanley Cup in six games.

1991 — Willy T. Ribbs becomes the first black driver to make the lineup for the Indianapolis 500.

2000 — Patrick Roy ties an NHL record with his 15th career playoff shutout as Colorado blank Dallas 2-0. Roy matches the shutout mark set by Clint Benedict of Ottawa and the Montreal Maroons in the 1920s, and extends his league record for playoff victories to 120.

2007 — Curlin, ridden by Robby Albarado, nips Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense by putting his head in front on the final stride, winning the Preakness Stakes in a riveting finish. The winning time was a blazing 1:53.46, equaling the stakes record of 1:53 2/5.

2012 — I’ll Have Another overtakes Bodemeister down the stretch to win the Preakness and keeps alive his hopes of winning the Triple Crown. Like the Kentucky Derby, I’ll Have Another races from behind to beat pace-setter Bodemeister, who also finished second in the Derby. I’ll Have Another, ridden by Mario Gutierrez, covers the 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.94.