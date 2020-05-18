Morning Leadoff: May 19

MORNING LEADOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Hazen not only won, it dominated at the Region 5 girls golf tournament at South Heart. The winning Bison put together a 363 to finish 38 strokes ahead of runner-up Beulah for the tournament title. Bowman finished third with a 421. Jinny Miller of Hazen shot an 83 for medalist honors. Laura Duppong of Glen Ullin-Hebron and Allison Schick of Flasher carded 89s to share second place. Behind Miller in the Hazen tally were Kate Berg with a 91, Rachel Hansana with a 94 and Stef Bohrer with a 95.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary fell in the NAIA softball championships at Decatur, Ala., when Lindenwood University of St. Louis rallied for a 4-2 victory. U-Mary, 40-4, led 2-1 going into the fifth inning, but surrendered three unearned runs. Tacy Riddle, 23-2, took the loss despite allowing no earned runs. She surrendered six hits and walked none, but fell victim to four Marauder errors. Bridget Tollefsrud and Leta Espinosa had two hits apiece for U-Mary.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck Junior College tallied 132 points to roll easily to its second straight Mon-Dak Conference track and field championship at Hughes Field. Coach Ed Hasche's Mystics broke or tied seven conference meet records. BJC sophomore Larry Dykema took meet scoring honors with 17 1/2 points. He set records in the long jump (21-11 1/2) and triple jump (42-8 1/2) and placed second in the high jump. Gordon McGregor repeated as the mile and two-mile champion with record-setting runs of 4:33.6 and 10:14.1.
SPORTS HISTORY
1910 — Cy Young, the career leader in major league victories, wins No. 500 as the Cleveland Indians defeat Washington 5-4 in 11 innings.
1973 — Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, rallies from last with a powerful move on the clubhouse turn to win the Preakness Stakes by 2 1/2 lengths over Sham. There is controversy over the timing of the race as the original teletimer time was 1:55 for the 1 3/16-mile race. Pimlico amends it to 1:54 2/5, two days later.
1974 — The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 to win the Stanley Cup in six games.
1991 — Willy T. Ribbs becomes the first black driver to make the lineup for the Indianapolis 500.
2000 — Patrick Roy ties an NHL record with his 15th career playoff shutout as Colorado blank Dallas 2-0. Roy matches the shutout mark set by Clint Benedict of Ottawa and the Montreal Maroons in the 1920s, and extends his league record for playoff victories to 120.
2007 — Curlin, ridden by Robby Albarado, nips Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense by putting his head in front on the final stride, winning the Preakness Stakes in a riveting finish. The winning time was a blazing 1:53.46, equaling the stakes record of 1:53 2/5.
2012 — I’ll Have Another overtakes Bodemeister down the stretch to win the Preakness and keeps alive his hopes of winning the Triple Crown. Like the Kentucky Derby, I’ll Have Another races from behind to beat pace-setter Bodemeister, who also finished second in the Derby. I’ll Have Another, ridden by Mario Gutierrez, covers the 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.94.
2014 — Lucy Li becomes the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open by winning the sectional qualifier at Half Moon Bay in California. The 11-year-old Li shoots rounds of 74 and 68 on the par-72 Old Course and surpasses Lexi Thompson as the youngest competitor in a U.S. Women’s Open when she tees off at Pinehurst on June 19. Thompson was 12 when she qualified for the 2007 Open.
2015 — The NFL announces it is moving back extra-point kicks and allowing defenses to score on conversion turnovers. The owners approve the proposal to snap the ball from the 15-yard line on PATs to make them more challenging.
