Morning Leadoff: May 18
Morning Leadoff: May 18

MORNING LEADOFF 

Tuesday, May 18

High school baseball: Century at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school softball: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, May 20

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Velva, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Davies, Valley City at Legacy, Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Dickinson.

High school softball: Century at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Century vs. Bismarck (first game only)

KDKT (1410 AM) – Central McLean at Beulah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ESPN — New York Yankees at Texas

 

NBA PLAYOFFS

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Play-In Round: Charlotte at Indiana

8 p.m.

TNT — Play-In Round: Washington at Boston

NHL PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 2: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

CNBC — Game 2: Tampa Bay at Florida

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 2: Minnesota at Vegas

SOCCER

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea

WNBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas at Seattle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): North Dakota State's iconic wrestling coach, Bucky Maughan, is hanging it up. After 47 years at the helm of the Bison, Maughan has announced his retirement. A National Wrestling Hall of Famer, Maughn led the Bison to four NCAA Division II national championships, the last in 2001. NDSU placed second six times. He coached 21 wrestlers to 30 national titles. His teams won 17 North Central Conference championships and 88 NCC individual crowns.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck Century shot a 306 to edge Mandan by two strokes in the Steve Hurd Invitational high school golf tournament at the Minot Country Club. Host Minot finished third with a 311. Steve Riedinger of Century carded a 71 to take medalist honors. Tom Koch of Mandan and Charles Swallow of St. Mary's tied for second with 74s.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

