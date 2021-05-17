Morning Leadoff: May 18

10 YEARS AGO (2011): North Dakota State's iconic wrestling coach, Bucky Maughan, is hanging it up. After 47 years at the helm of the Bison, Maughan has announced his retirement. A National Wrestling Hall of Famer, Maughn led the Bison to four NCAA Division II national championships, the last in 2001. NDSU placed second six times. He coached 21 wrestlers to 30 national titles. His teams won 17 North Central Conference championships and 88 NCC individual crowns.