Morning Leadoff: May 18

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, May 18
No Local events scheduled.
Tuesday, May 19
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 – NC Dinos at Doosan Bears
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.
FS2 – German Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Werder Bremen
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Kidder County and host Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton each scored 17 runs and both came away with half a loaf. Kidder County won 9-7 and WWCS came back to win 10-7 in a Class B baseball doubleheader at Washburn. Dylan Bitz banged out three hits to lead an 11-hit Kidder County attack in the first game. Brett Schreiner had two of WWCS' seven hits in the second contest.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): St. Mary's has named Rick Neumann to fill the vacancy created by last week's resignation of girls basketball coach Steve Meier. Neumann, a graduate of Fessenden High School, and a 1998 graduate of the University of Mary, has been an assistant coach at St. Mary's for three years in the boys program and one with the girls team. Meier, who resigned after 14 seasons as head girls coach, took the Saints to eight state Class A tournaments.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan repeated as the District 8 girls track champion, rolling up 63 points to win by a comfortable 40 points over runner-up New England St. Mary's. Mandan athletes won five of the 13 events. Debbie Shreve of Dickinson was the meet's lone double winner. She finished first in the 100 and 220. The highlight of the day, however, was the 52.3 turned in by Mandan's 440 relay team. The Braves also claimed first in the 880 relay. Other Mandan winners were Connie Howe in the 75-yard dash, Ruth Kary in the 440 and Nancy Brucker in the low hurdles.
SPORTS HISTORY
1920 — Man o’ War, ridden by Clarence Kummer, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths over Upset.
1931 — Fifteen-year-old Eddie Arcaro rides his first race, finishing sixth, at Bainbridge Park, Ohio.
1957 — Bold Ruler, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Preakness Stakes by two lengths over Iron Liege. It’s the sixth and last time Arcaro wins the Preakness.
1971 — The Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in the seventh game to win the Stanley Cup.
1985 — Patricia Cooksey becomes the first female jockey to compete in the Preakness Stakes. Tank’s Prospect wins the race and Cooksey’s mount, Tajawa, finishes sixth in the field of 11.
1990 — Edmonton’s Jari Kurri becomes the leading goal scorer in Stanley Cup history when he scores his 90th postseason goal in the first period of Game 2 of the finals against Boston. Kurri adds two more goals as the Oilers beat the Bruins 7-2.
1997 — Chris Johnson makes an 8-foot par putt on the second playoff hole to win the LPGA championship over Leta Lindley. It’s the third playoff in the championship since the tournament began in 1955, and the first since 1970.
2002 — War Emblem, ridden by Victor Espinoza, holds off fast-closing long shot Magic Weisner by three-quarters of a length to win the Preakness Stakes and set up a shot at the Triple Crown. Trainer Bob Baffert gets a third shot at a Triple Crown in the last six years.
2008 — Boston’s Paul Pierce and Cleveland’s LeBron James combine for 86 points in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. James outscores Pierce 45-41 in the shootout, but Boston advances with a 97-92 win.
2008 — Big Brown, ridden by Kent Desormeaux, charges to the lead turning for home and then cruises down the stretch to win the Preakness Stakes. The colt, named for UPS, wins by 5 1/4 lengths over Macho Again. The undefeated colt tries to become the first to win thoroughbred racing’s first Triple Crown in 30 years in three weeks at Belmont.
2012 — Hall of Famer Johnny Petraglia becomes the first player in Professional Bowlers Association history to win a national or senior tour title in six decades, beating Ron Mohr 220-204 in the PBA Senior Dayton Classic. The 65-year-old Petraglia won the first of his 14 PBA national tour titles in 1966 in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 19. Dick Weber also won PBA titles in six decades, but his mark includes a PBA regional title.
2014 — California Chrome wins the Preakness in dramatic fashion, outrunning Ride On Curlin, to keep alive his bid for horse racing’s first Triple Crown since 1978. The chestnut colt, ridden by Victor Espinoza, covers the 1 3-16th mile course in 1:54.84.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitched a perfect game against the Atlanta Braves on May 18, 2004.
