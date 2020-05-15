Morning Leadoff: May 16

MORNING LEADOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck's Chelsea Yantzer picked up three firsts at the Mandan Kiwanis girls track meet. She placed first in the long jump with a leap of 17-5 1/2 and added firsts in the triple jump (35-3) and 100 hurdles (16.04). She was fourth in the 400 hurdles and was named the meet's outstanding athlete. Century, led by double winner Ann Govig (high jump, pole vault) won the meet with 175 1/2 points. Minot placed second and Bismarck finished third.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): A four-run sixth inning enabled host Mandan to surge past Bismarck 6-4 in the West Region baseball tournament championship baseball game. Nate Lighthizer and Ron Bethke doubled to start Mandan's winning rally. Mike Klug and Darrin Weiler followed with singles to chase Bismarck starting pitcher Jeremy Johannes from the mound. A throwing error and Marshall Lipp's RBI single concluded the four-run rally. Bethke protected Mandan's lead with two sterling innings of relief. He fanned the side in the sixth inning and limited Bismarck to an infield single in the seventh. Dickinson and Minot won in the losers’ bracket. They will join Mandan and Bismarck in the state Class A tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck High School's track team demolished the rest of the field in the Southwest Region track meet at Hughes Field, piling up 112 points to win by more than 60 points. The Demons won 12 of the 16 events. BHS went 1-2 in four events and boasted two double winners. Keary Krause sprinted to wins in the 100 and 220 and Mike Swanson bounded to victory in both hurdles races.
SPORTS HISTORY
1916 — Damrosch, ridden by Linus McAtee, takes the early lead, gives it up in the stretch, and comes back to beat Greenwood by 1½ lengths in the Preakness Stakes.
1976 — The Montreal Canadiens win their 19th Stanley Cup with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, capping a four-game sweep.
1987 — Alysheba, ridden by Chris McCarron, wins the Preakness Stakes, finishing a half-length ahead of Bet Twice, who was also the Kentucky Derby runner-up.
1998 — Kentucky Derby winner Real Quiet, ridden by Kent Desormeaux, wins the Preakness beating Victory Gallop by 2 1/4 lengths. Bob Baffert becomes the first person to train Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winners in successive years. In 1997, Baffert won the Derby and Preakness with Silver Charm.
2001 — Allen Iverson scores 52 points — including 29 in the first half — and Philadelphia routs Toronto 121-88 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. It’s the second time anyone’s had two 50-point games in a series since Michael Jordan did it against Cleveland in 1988.
2007 — The Atlanta Braves are sold by Time Warner Inc. to Liberty Media Corp. The deal, which Braves chairman Terry McGuirk values the franchise at $450 million, is unanimously approved by baseball owners at a special meeting called to beat a midnight change in tax laws.
2009 — Rachel Alexandra becomes the fifth filly to win the Preakness Stakes, and the first since Nellie Morse in 1924. Rachel Alexandra holds off the late rush of Kentucky Derby victor Mine That Bird to secure the win. Calvin Borel, who rode Mine That Bird in the Derby, switched to Rachel Alexandra and guided her to a sixth straight victory.
2010 — American sprinter Tyson Gay breaks a 44-year-old record for 200 meters run on a straight track at the Great City Games in Manchester, England. Gay finishes in 19.41 seconds into a slight headwind on a specially constructed track, shaving 0.09 off the mark Tommie Smith set in May 1966 at San Jose, Calif.
