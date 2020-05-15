Morning Leadoff: May 16

FS1 — Bundelsiga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck's Chelsea Yantzer picked up three firsts at the Mandan Kiwanis girls track meet. She placed first in the long jump with a leap of 17-5 1/2 and added firsts in the triple jump (35-3) and 100 hurdles (16.04). She was fourth in the 400 hurdles and was named the meet's outstanding athlete. Century, led by double winner Ann Govig (high jump, pole vault) won the meet with 175 1/2 points. Minot placed second and Bismarck finished third.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): A four-run sixth inning enabled host Mandan to surge past Bismarck 6-4 in the West Region baseball tournament championship baseball game. Nate Lighthizer and Ron Bethke doubled to start Mandan's winning rally. Mike Klug and Darrin Weiler followed with singles to chase Bismarck starting pitcher Jeremy Johannes from the mound. A throwing error and Marshall Lipp's RBI single concluded the four-run rally. Bethke protected Mandan's lead with two sterling innings of relief. He fanned the side in the sixth inning and limited Bismarck to an infield single in the seventh. Dickinson and Minot won in the losers’ bracket. They will join Mandan and Bismarck in the state Class A tournament.