Morning Leadoff: May 15

Saturday, May 15
College baseball: Region XIII Tournament, Rosemount, Minn., loser’s bracket (9:30 a.m.), semifinals (12:30/3:30 p.m.).
College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at Duluth, Minn.
High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Mandan at Century, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Legacy, Noon, Haaland Field.
High school girls soccer: Century at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot, 2 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 2 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck, Legacy, St. Mary’s, Mandan at West Fargo Invitational; Century at West Fargo Sheyenne.
High school softball: Devils Lake at Bismarck, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Watford City, Noon; Legacy at Mandan, Noon.
High school girls track: Mandan Kiwanis meet, 10 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.
IFL: Green Bay Blizzard at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m., Event Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, May 16
College baseball: Region XIII Tournament, Rosemount, Minn.: championship (12 p.m.), second championship (3:30 p.m.), if necessary.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Oakland at Minnesota
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Minn. Wildnerness
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Dover International Speedway
1:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — ACC championship: Championship Game 1
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Championship
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — SEC championship
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOL/CBSF — PGA Tour: Byron Nelson, Third Round, McKinney, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1/4 p.m.
NBCSN/NBC — Preakness: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at San Diego
NBA
1 p.m.
BSN – Boston at Minnesota
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Ceremony
NHL PLAYOFFS
6:15 p.m.
NBC — Game 1: Boston at Washington
SOCCER
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
ESPN — ATL: The Track Meet, Los Angeles
WNBA
12 p.m.
ABC — Chicago at Washington
2 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck ran its winning streak to six games with a pair of West Region baseball wins at Dickinson. Left-hander Alec Grothe pitched a four-hit shutout as the Demons won the first game 5-0. Austen Stewart won the second game with relief help from Chase Dinga.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary placed five players on the DAC-10 all-conference softball team, including league MVP Tacy Riddle, a pitcher. She was joined by teammates Leta Espinosa (outfield), Tanya Guzman (catcher),Kodi Kooiman (shortstop) and Danelle Murphy (pitcher).
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck St. Mary's tipped Mandan 5-4 in a tennis dual. The Saints' points came from Terry Mees in singles and the doubles team of Dan Enders and Darany Mees. John Kopp and Russ Miller prevailed in singles for Mandan.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Gord Sherven in 1983-84 with the Edmonton Oilers.
