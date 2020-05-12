Morning Leadoff: May 13

MORNING LEADOFF
TV TODAY
KOREAN BASEBALL LEAGUE (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 – SK Wyverns at LG Twins
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Hazen's girls cruised to victory in the Watford City Rotary track meet, piling up 131 points. Watford City placed second with 96. Hazen's individual winners were Allison Opp (100 hurdles, long jump) and Sarah Grimm (3,200). The champion Bison finished first in the 400 relay and the 800 relay. Sixteen schools competed.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck High School golfer Tim Kunick went postal at the Western Dakota Association golf tournament at Riverwood Golf Course. Neither rain nor sleet nor snow nor wind could keep the BHS sophomore from delivering a two-over-par 72, good enough for medalist honors. Bismarck shot a 308 for its first team title of the season. Previously unbeaten Minot placed second with a 317. Nine golfers came in under 80 under miserable conditions. Three of them -- Kunick, Ryan Volk (77) and Cory Knutson (78) play for the champion Demons.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Ray Frehlich, president of the Estevan Bruins of the Western Canada Hockey League, said the team will be neither sold nor transferred from Estevan. Frehlich said shareholders have voted to keep the team alive and in Estevan. There had been speculation that the Bruins would not remain in Estevan, due in part to an exhibition series the Bruins played in Bismarck last season.
SPORTS HISTORY
1891 — Isaac Murphy wins his second straight Kentucky Derby aboard Kingman. In the stretch, Kingman comes from last in the four-horse field to beat Balgownan by one-half length.
1952 — In an Appalachian League game, Ron Necciai of the Bristol Twins strikes out 27 batters while pitching a 7-0 no-hitter against the Welch Miners.
1958 — Stan Musial gets his 3,000th hit with a pinch-double off Chicago’s Moe Drabowsky at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals win 5-3.
1976 — The New York Nets overcome a 22-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-106 and win the last ABA championship in six games.
2002 — Carolina’s 8-2 victory over Montreal ties the mark for the most goals the Canadiens have allowed in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Chicago beat the Canadiens 8-7 in Game 5 of the 1973 finals.
2005 — Tiger Woods misses the cut at the Byron Nelson Championship to end his record of 142 consecutive cuts made over the last seven years on the PGA Tour.
2006 — With a 5-1 victory over Carolina in the Eastern Conference semifinals, New Jersey’s Martin Brodeur becomes the third winningest goalie in league playoff history with 89. Brodeur trails Patrick Roy (151) and Grant Fuhr (92).
2007 — Rafael Nadal becomes the first player to win the Rome Masters three consecutive times by beating Fernando Gonzalez of Chile 6-2, 6-2. The victory extends his winning streak on clay to 77 matches. By reaching the final, the Spaniard broke John McEnroe’s record for most consecutive victories (75) on one surface.
2012 — Manchester City wins the English title for the first time in 44 years, surging past Queens Park Rangers 3-2 with Sergio Aguero scoring his team’s second goal late in injury time. Aguero scored two minutes after substitute Edin Dzeko made it 2-2. The winning goal snatches the trophy from defending champion Manchester United on goal difference.
2013 — Patrice Bergeron ties it with 51 seconds left in regulation then scores the game-winner 6:05 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 5-4 victory over the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their first-round conference playoff series. Boston led the best-of-seven series 3-1 before the Maple Leafs won two in a row to force a seventh game.
2014 — Henrik Lundqvist sets an NHL record with his fifth straight Game 7 victory, making 35 saves to lift the New York Rangers to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and earn a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. Brian Boyle and Brad Richards score for New York, who rally from a 3-1 series deficit for the first time in the franchise’s 88-year history.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal were NBA Finals MVP three times each.
