Morning Leadoff: May 13

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Ray Frehlich, president of the Estevan Bruins of the Western Canada Hockey League, said the team will be neither sold nor transferred from Estevan. Frehlich said shareholders have voted to keep the team alive and in Estevan. There had been speculation that the Bruins would not remain in Estevan, due in part to an exhibition series the Bruins played in Bismarck last season.

SPORTS HISTORY

1891 — Isaac Murphy wins his second straight Kentucky Derby aboard Kingman. In the stretch, Kingman comes from last in the four-horse field to beat Balgownan by one-half length.

1952 — In an Appalachian League game, Ron Necciai of the Bristol Twins strikes out 27 batters while pitching a 7-0 no-hitter against the Welch Miners.

1958 — Stan Musial gets his 3,000th hit with a pinch-double off Chicago’s Moe Drabowsky at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals win 5-3.

1976 — The New York Nets overcome a 22-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-106 and win the last ABA championship in six games.