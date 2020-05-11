Morning Leadoff: May 12

MORNING LEADOFF
TV TODAY
KOREAN BASEBALL LEAGUE
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 – SK Wyverns at LG Twins
NBA ESPORTS
6 p.m.
ESPN2 – NBA2K League
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): St. Mary's ground out a 6-3 girls tennis victory over Century at the Tom O'Leary courts, a win that was a long time in coming. Saints coach Sandy Wald-Clooten said Century had held the upper hand for at least 15 years. Mary Roller, Bryce Kadrmas and Taryn Bohan garnered singles wins for the Saints. St. Mary's took all three doubles matches with the combos of Caitlin Bakke-Alicia Beck, Roller-Bohan and Kadrmas-Mariya Krumm prevailing. St. Mary's remained unbeaten with a 7-0 West Region record and an 8-0 overall mark. Century stands 4-3 and 6-4.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary took the measure of Briar Cliff, Iowa, and Mount Senario, Wis., in the NAIA Region III softball tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D. Tacy Riddle was the winning pitcher and Bridgit Tollefsrud and Leslie Palstring homered as the Marauders defeated Briar Cliff 4-2. Michelle Guess got the win and Katey Aston homered as U-Mary disposed of Mount Senario 8-4. U-Mary now stands 36-3.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The North Dakota Golf Association, meeting in Jamestown, has tightened its eligibility standards, making state residence the prime requirement. The association has been wrestling with eligibility requirements for almost a year. The issue stems from out-of-state golfers who play in North Dakota tournaments as members of the military stationed in the state. Also at issue has been the matter of out-of-state golfers who hold memberships in North Dakota clubs.
SPORTS HISTORY
1909 — The Preakness Stakes is held in Maryland after 16 runnings in New York. As part of the celebration marking the return of the Preakness, the colors of the race’s winner were painted onto the ornamental weather vane at Pimlico Racecourse for the first time.
1924 — Walter Hagen wins the PGA championship with a 2-up victory over Jim Barnes.
1955 — Sam “Toothpick” Jones of the Cubs gets a no-hitter the hard way. In the ninth inning against Pittsburgh, he walks the bases loaded and proceeds to strike out the next three batters for a 4-0 victory.
1970 — Ernie Banks hits his 500th career home run off Pat Jarvis in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field.
1974 — The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 102-87 to win the NBA championship in seven games.
2006 — Justin Gatlin breaks the 100-meter world record with a time of 9.76 seconds at the Qatar Grand Prix. A week later, the International Association of Athletics Federations announces a timing error gave Gatlin a time of 9.76 seconds. His time of 9.766 seconds, should have been manually rounded up to 9.77, tying Asafa Powell’s world mark of 9.77.
2009 — The Japanese women’s soccer team cancels a tour in the United States because of the swine flu outbreak.
2010 — Montreal follows up a monumental upset by pulling off another. The Canadiens, who eliminated the Washington Capitals, beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Montreal accomplishes what no team had done since the current playoffs format was adopted in 1994. And that is beat the Presidents’ Trophy winner and defending Stanley Cup champion in successive rounds as an eighth-seeded team.
2010 — Kelly Kulick, the first woman to win a PBA Tour title when she beat the men in January in the Tournament of Champions, wins the U.S. Women’s Open for her second women’s major victory in 15 days. Kulick beats Liz Johnson of 233-203 in the final.
2013 — Serena Williams beats Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the Madrid Open to retain her No. 1 ranking and collect her 50th career title.
2014 — LeBron James ties his playoff career high with 49 points, Chris Bosh makes the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 57 seconds left, and the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-96 for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Boston’s Pedro Martinez in 2000 and Luis Tiant of Cleveland in 1968 each had 32 strikeouts combined over two consecutive starts.
