Morning Leadoff: May 12

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary took the measure of Briar Cliff, Iowa, and Mount Senario, Wis., in the NAIA Region III softball tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D. Tacy Riddle was the winning pitcher and Bridgit Tollefsrud and Leslie Palstring homered as the Marauders defeated Briar Cliff 4-2. Michelle Guess got the win and Katey Aston homered as U-Mary disposed of Mount Senario 8-4. U-Mary now stands 36-3.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The North Dakota Golf Association, meeting in Jamestown, has tightened its eligibility standards, making state residence the prime requirement. The association has been wrestling with eligibility requirements for almost a year. The issue stems from out-of-state golfers who play in North Dakota tournaments as members of the military stationed in the state. Also at issue has been the matter of out-of-state golfers who hold memberships in North Dakota clubs.

SPORTS HISTORY

1909 — The Preakness Stakes is held in Maryland after 16 runnings in New York. As part of the celebration marking the return of the Preakness, the colors of the race’s winner were painted onto the ornamental weather vane at Pimlico Racecourse for the first time.

1924 — Walter Hagen wins the PGA championship with a 2-up victory over Jim Barnes.