Morning Leadoff: May 11

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, May 11
High school baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; St. Mary’s at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys golf: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 8 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Dickinson at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school softball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Legacy at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
High school track: BPS triangular meet, 3:30 p.m., Bowl.
Wednesday, May 12
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Velva at Garrison
4:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Legacy at Century
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — New York Yankees at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
BSN –Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
NBA
6 p.m.
BSN-Plus – Minnesota at Detroit
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Miami at Boston
9 p.m.
TNT — New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers
SOCCER
12 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester at Manchester United
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Southampton
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): St. Mary's didn't allow an earned run in 15 innings, but ended up with a doubleheader split in high school baseball at Jamestown. Jordan Kenner went the distance to pitch the Saints to a 5-1 victory in the first game. Preston Tescher and Trent Bohan of St. Mary's and Jamestown's Harry Krenz put up goose eggs until the eighth inning in the second game. Jamestown broke through with three unearned markers in the eighth to win the second game.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Stanton school board has decided to close down its boys basketball team and enter a co-op agreement with Center next season. Boys basketball was the last team sport Stanton played on its own. Athletes in other sports are used to making the 15-mile trip to Center for practices and games. There are 36 students at Stanton High School this academic year. As things now stand, there would be only six boys in high school next fall.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Gerry Kringlie, a graduate assistant at North Dakota State University during the 1969-70 season, has been named head basketball and track coach at Larimore High School. Kringlie, a 1960 graduate of Valley City State College, coached two years at Tower City and seven at Northwood before joining the NDSU basketball staff. His 1969 Northwood team finished second in the state Class B tournament. Larimore is a member of the Class A Northeast Region in basketball.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Edinson Volquez threw a no-hitter for the Florida Marlins, his seventh team at the time, during the 2017 season. Volquez went on to pitch with one more team (Texas), his eighth.
