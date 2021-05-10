Morning Leadoff: May 11

10 YEARS AGO (2011): St. Mary's didn't allow an earned run in 15 innings, but ended up with a doubleheader split in high school baseball at Jamestown. Jordan Kenner went the distance to pitch the Saints to a 5-1 victory in the first game. Preston Tescher and Trent Bohan of St. Mary's and Jamestown's Harry Krenz put up goose eggs until the eighth inning in the second game. Jamestown broke through with three unearned markers in the eighth to win the second game.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Stanton school board has decided to close down its boys basketball team and enter a co-op agreement with Center next season. Boys basketball was the last team sport Stanton played on its own. Athletes in other sports are used to making the 15-mile trip to Center for practices and games. There are 36 students at Stanton High School this academic year. As things now stand, there would be only six boys in high school next fall.