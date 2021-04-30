Morning Leadoff: May 1

MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, May 1
College baseball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 1:30 p.m. (DH); BSC at NDSCS, 1 p.m. (DH).
College softball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 1 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field (DH); BSC at NDSCS, 1 p.m., (DH).
College track: U-Mary at Grand Valley State (Mich.) and Ron Masanz Classic, Moorhead, 1 p.m.
High school baseball: Century at Mandan, Noon, Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Hettinger-Scranton, 1 p.m.
High school golf: Turtle Mountain Invite, 10 a.m., Garden Gate Golf Course, Dunseith.
High school girls soccer: Century at Fargo North 2 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, 2 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Century at Williston, 1 p.m.
High school softball: Minot vs. Century, 4:30 p.m., at Legacy; Legacy at Devils Lake, vs. Fargo South at Devils Lake; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Central and Fargo North at Devils Lake.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, May 2
College baseball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, Noon; NDSCS at BSC, 1 p.m., Dwyer Field (DH).
College football: FCS quarterfinals – NDSU at Sam Houston, 2 p.m.; UND at James Madison, 5 p.m.
College softball: Winona State at U-Mary, Noon; NDSCS at BSC, 1 p.m., Cottonwood (DH).
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Series: From Kansas Speedway
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Kansas Speedway
NBCSN — IndyCar: From Texas Motor Speedway
BOXING
6 p.m.
FOX — Middleweights: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Third Round, Tampa, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From The Woodlands, Texas
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Women's World Championship, Singapore
HORSE RACING
11 a.m./1:30 p.m.
NBCSN/NBC — Kentucky Derby Prep & Derby: Churchill Downs
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN — Kansas City at Minnesota
3 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Houston
7 p.m.
BSN-Plus -- New Orleans at Minnesota
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Los Angeles Clippers
NFL DRAFT
11 a.m.
ABC/ESPN/NFLN — Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN — St. Louis at Minnesota
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Mazatlan FC at Monterrey
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): North Dakota native Travis Hafner may be looking at a trip to the disabled list after injuring his right foot while sliding two days ago. An MRI revealed damage to a tendon on the bottom of Hafner's right foot. Hafner is hitting .342 with four home runs in 21 games.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Sara Berglund carded an 81 to lead Hazen to 23-shot team title in the South Heart Invitational golf tournament at Pheasant Country Golf Course. Hazen finished with a 360. Martina Bieber of Center finished second, five off Berglund. Bridget Langowski of Hazen, Jen Azure of White Shield and Jen Kostelecky of South Heart rounded out the top five.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): E.J. Anderson, 47, has been named head basketball coach at Crary High School. Anderson graduated from Dickinson State College, where he was an outstanding track athlete. He formerly coached at Fairview, Mont., Edgeley, Winthrop, Minn., and Kensington, Minn. Anderson succeeds Gary Erck.
TRIVIA ANSWER
NDSU holds a 5-1 edge on Sam Houston.
