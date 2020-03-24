Morning Leadoff: March 25

1972 — Bill Walton scores 24 points to carry UCLA to an 81-76 victory over Florida State and the NCAA title. The Bruins finish with a 30-0 record and increase their winning streak to 45 straight.

1972 — Maryland downs Niagara 100-69 in the NIT championship, becoming the first team to score 100 points in the tournament final.

1990 — Pat Bradley becomes the first LPGA player to reach $3 million in career earnings with a one-stroke victory in the $500,000 Turquoise Classic. Bradley, with career earnings of $3,059,768, makes a 2-foot par putt on the final hole to beat Ayako Okamoto.

1995 — Mike Tyson is released from a Plainfield, Ind., prison after serving three years for rape.

2006 — Sixteen-year-old American Kimmie Meissner scores a big upset to capture figure skating's world championships. U.S. champion Sasha Cohen falls apart again in the free skate, winding up third overall behind Japan's Fumie Suguri.

2007 — Cullen Jones becomes the rare black swimmer to claim a world championship, teaming with Michael Phelps, Neil Walker and Jason Lezak on a U.S. squad that wins the 400-meter freestyle relay at the world championships in Melbourne, Australia.