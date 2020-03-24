Morning Leadoff: March 25

MORNING LEADOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Four of the five members of the state Class A boys all-state basketball team may look familiar. They were on the team last year. The five first-team members are Joe Hanstad, Dickinson, Bryan Kielpinski, Mandan; Nik Savageau, Fargo North; Luke Schreiner, Grand Forks Red River, and Jalen Finley, Bismarck. Finley is the only newcomer in the group. Making up the second team are Tyler Eiken, Williston; Josh Rodenbiker, Fargo Shanley; Nick Schultz, Fargo North; C.J. Vinger, Williston, and Dexter Werner, Bismarck.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Eye-catching passes, steals and assists were Dave Joerger's contribution to Front Street Millwork's 120-84 victory over Minot Air Force Base in Class a competition at the state amateur basketball tournament. Joerger, the general manager and assistant coach of the Dakota Wizards, contributed four points to the blowout.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The University of North Dakota dropped a 7-2 decision to Arkansas State University in its baseball opener in Jonesboro, Ark. UND's team captains are Jim and Wally Koch of Mandan. Scott Froelich, also from Mandan, is a member of the Sioux pitching staff. Al Super, of Bismarck, is a UND infielder. The Sioux will play 11 games on their opening tour before settling into North Central Conference play.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Miami Dolphins won the AFC East in 2008. Since 2001, New England has won its division every year expect 2002 (New York Jets) and 2008.
SPORTS HISTORY
1934 — Horton Smith wins the first Masters, beating Craig Wood by one stroke.
1947 — Holy Cross, led by George Kaftan, defeats Oklahoma 58-47 in the NCAA basketball championship.
1958 — Sugar Ray Robinson regains the middleweight title for a record fifth time with a 15-round decision over Carmen Basilio.
1961 — Cincinnati ends Ohio State's 32-game winning streak with a 70-65 win in the NCAA basketball championship. In the third-place game, St. Joseph's beats Utah 127-120 in quadruple -overtime.
1967 — UCLA, led by sophomore Lew Alcindor's 20 points, tops Dayton 79-64 for the NCAA championship.
1972 — Bill Walton scores 24 points to carry UCLA to an 81-76 victory over Florida State and the NCAA title. The Bruins finish with a 30-0 record and increase their winning streak to 45 straight.
1972 — Maryland downs Niagara 100-69 in the NIT championship, becoming the first team to score 100 points in the tournament final.
1990 — Pat Bradley becomes the first LPGA player to reach $3 million in career earnings with a one-stroke victory in the $500,000 Turquoise Classic. Bradley, with career earnings of $3,059,768, makes a 2-foot par putt on the final hole to beat Ayako Okamoto.
1995 — Mike Tyson is released from a Plainfield, Ind., prison after serving three years for rape.
2006 — Sixteen-year-old American Kimmie Meissner scores a big upset to capture figure skating's world championships. U.S. champion Sasha Cohen falls apart again in the free skate, winding up third overall behind Japan's Fumie Suguri.
2007 — Cullen Jones becomes the rare black swimmer to claim a world championship, teaming with Michael Phelps, Neil Walker and Jason Lezak on a U.S. squad that wins the 400-meter freestyle relay at the world championships in Melbourne, Australia.
2008 — Tennessee gives coach Pat Summitt her 100th NCAA Tournament win, a 78-52 rout of host Purdue. The win sends the Lady Vols to the NCAA regional semifinals.
2011 — The Southwest Regional is the first regional in NCAA men's basketball history with three double-digit seeded teams in the semifinals. Virginia Commonwealth, an 11th seed, beats 10th seed Florida State 72-71 in overtime, and the top-seeded Kansas defeats No. 12 seed Richmond 77-57 in the region's other semifinal.
2012 — In the NBA's first quadruple-overtime game since 1997, Joe Johnson scores 37 points and Josh Smith adds 22 to lead the Atlanta Hawks past Utah 139-133. The four overtimes tie for the third-longest game in NBA history.
