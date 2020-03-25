Morning Leadoff: March 26

1973 — Bill Walton scores 44 points to help UCLA win its record seventh NCAA basketball championship with an 87-66 triumph over Memphis State.

1974 — George Foreman knocks out Ken Norton in the second round in Caracas, Venezuela, to retain the world heavyweight title.

1974 — Rick Barry of the Golden State Warriors scores 64 points in a 143-120 victory over Portland.

1995 — Nanci Bowen wins the Dinah Shore, her first LPGA victory, by one stroke over Susie Redman.

1996 — Mario Lemieux scores five goals and two assists in his first head-to-head competition against Wayne Gretzky in more than three years to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to an 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

2002 — Utah's John Stockton turns 40, becoming the 10th player in NBA history to play at that age. Stockton scores 20 points in the Jazz's 109-105 victory over Houston.

2006 — George Mason stuns No. 1 seed Connecticut 86-84 in overtime to become the first No. 11 seed to reach the men's Final Four since LSU in 1986.

2009 — Evan Lysacek becomes the first American in 13 years to win the World Figure Skating Championship thanks to a spectacular free skate.