Morning Leadoff: March 26

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 27
No Local events scheduled.
Friday, March 27
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
No local events scheduled.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): North Dakota Mr. Basketball Adam Randall of Kidder County and finalist Grant Singer of Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky lead a group of five seniors named to the Class B boys all-state basketball team. Joining them on the first unit are Tanner Komrosky of North Star; Matt Yale of Lewis and Clark-Berthold, and Devin Yellow Wolf of Mandareee. The second team includes Austin Friesen, Shiloh Christian; Brock Boos, Bowman County; Robbie Morey, Dickinson Trinity, and Devin Barton, Carrington.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Northern Kentucky ended the North Dakota stranglehold on Division II women's basketball. Michelle Cottrell finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds while leading the Norse to a 71-62 upset victory over North Dakota State University in the national championship game at Pine Bluff, Ark. Jaime Berry paced NDSU with 16 points. It marked the first time in eight seasons that a North Dakota school, either NDSU or the University of North Dakota, didn't claim the championship. Moreover, the Bison or Sioux have been represented in the last 10 Division II title games.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Defending champions Bismarck Arman Agency in Class A and Fessenden in Class B are among the teams expected to compete in next week's state amateur basketball tournament. The 48-team tournament will run four days at St. Mary's Central High School in Bismarck. Joe Ford of Grand Forks, executive secretary of North Dakota Amateur Basketball, Inc., said he expects 24 teams to compete in each division. Russ Anderson of Bismarck is the tournament manager.
SPORTS HISTORY
1944 — St. John's, coached by Joe Lapchick, cruises by DePaul 47-39 to become the first back-to-back winner of the National Invitation Tournament.
1946 — Hank Iba's Oklahoma A&M Aggies beat North Carolina 43-40 for their second straight NCAA men's basketball title. Bob Kurland scores 23 points, including the first two dunks in NCAA tournament history.
1949 — Alex Groza leads Kentucky to a 46-36 victory over Oklahoma State for the NCAA championship.
1952 — Kansas' Clyde Lovelette scores 33 points to lead the Jayhawks to a 80-63 win over St. John's for the NCAA basketball title.
1972 — The Los Angeles Lakers beat Seattle 124-98 to finish the season at 69-13, the best record in NBA history, until the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls finish at 72-10.
1973 — Bill Walton scores 44 points to help UCLA win its record seventh NCAA basketball championship with an 87-66 triumph over Memphis State.
1974 — George Foreman knocks out Ken Norton in the second round in Caracas, Venezuela, to retain the world heavyweight title.
1974 — Rick Barry of the Golden State Warriors scores 64 points in a 143-120 victory over Portland.
1995 — Nanci Bowen wins the Dinah Shore, her first LPGA victory, by one stroke over Susie Redman.
1996 — Mario Lemieux scores five goals and two assists in his first head-to-head competition against Wayne Gretzky in more than three years to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to an 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
2002 — Utah's John Stockton turns 40, becoming the 10th player in NBA history to play at that age. Stockton scores 20 points in the Jazz's 109-105 victory over Houston.
2006 — George Mason stuns No. 1 seed Connecticut 86-84 in overtime to become the first No. 11 seed to reach the men's Final Four since LSU in 1986.
2009 — Evan Lysacek becomes the first American in 13 years to win the World Figure Skating Championship thanks to a spectacular free skate.
2011 — Victoire Pisa, one of three horses from Japan running in the Dubai World Cup, delivered some rare good news to the country by winning the $10 million Dubai World Cup. The winner edged another Japanese horse, Transcend, at the wire by a half length in the world's richest horse race. Fans of Victoire Pisa were in tears as the national anthem played. Many of the Japanese teams wore black polo shirts with the word "hope" on the sleeve alongside Japan's flag. On the back was the March 11 date of the earthquake and tsunami.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In 2004, Jameer Nelson and Phil Martelli of St. Joseph’s were the AP’s national player and coach of the year.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!