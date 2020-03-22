Morning Leadoff: March 23

MORNING KICKOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Minnesota-Duluth swept a baseball doubleheader from the University of Mary at the Metrodome. Gary Wilfahrt pitched a three-hitter as the Bulldogs won the first game 5-1. Anders Engberg limited the Marauders to four hits as UMD won the second game 6-3. Kyle Lozensky and Ryan Schnell took the pitching losses for U-Mary, now 6-8 on the year.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Propelled by a three-goal second period, the Bismarck Bobcats skated to a 3-2 victory over Bozeman in the quarterfinals of the AWHL playoffs. Down 2-0, Bismarck got second-period goals from Ryan Wiggins, Marco Peluso and Ales Parez to turn the game around. The victory gives the Bobcats a 2-0 lead in the series with both wins in Bismarck.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mayville State's mile relay team raced to victory in the final event of the day and lifted the Comets into a championship tie with Dickinson State at the NDCAC indoor track meet in Grand Forks. Mayville senior Joe Roden won three events -- the triple jump, high jump and long jump. He set a meet record in the triple jump, bounding 42 feet, 11 inches. Hurdler Louis Clark of Dickinson was a double winner. He set a meet record of 7.4 seconds in the highs and tied the meet record of 7.1 in the lows. Mayville and Dickinson tied for the title with 50 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Trent Dilfer was the starting and winning quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl 35, then signed with the Seattle Seahawks for the 2001 season.
SPORTS HISTORY
1932 — The blue lines are eliminated with the center red line used to determine offsides in an experiment by the NHL. With both teams out of playoff contention, the league tries it in the New York Americans' 8-6 victory over Boston.
1952 — St. John's avenges a 41-point loss, beating top-ranked Kentucky 64-57 in the East Regional championship. St. John's, led by Bob Zawoluk's NCAA Tournament-record 32 points, advances to its first Final Four.
1953 — The United States beats host Chile, 49-36 to win the first FIBA World Championship for Women basketball tournament.
1957 — North Carolina beats Michigan State 74-70 in triple overtime to advance to the NCAA national championship game. Lennie Rosenbluth leads the Tar Heels with 29 points and Bob Cunningham adds 21.
1958 — Vern Hatton and Johnny Cox combine for 54 points to give Kentucky an 84-72 victory over Seattle in the NCAA basketball championship.
1986 — Trevor Berbick wins a unanimous 15-round decision over Pinklon Thomas in Las Vegas for the WBC heavyweight title.
1994 — The NFL announces the addition of the 2-point conversion, the league's first scoring change in 75 seasons.
1997 — Tara Lipinski's jumps, the cleanest and the surest in women's figure skating, lift the 14-year-old into history as the youngest women's world champion.
2000 — Pat Verbeek of the Detroit Red Wings scores twice in a 2-2 tie with Calgary to become the 28th player in NHL history with 500 career goals.
2008 — The first of two assists by Colorado captain Joe Sakic in a 7-5 loss to Edmonton gives him 1,000 for his career. He is the 11th player in NHL history to reach the milestone.
2011 — The NFL owners vote to make all scoring plays subject to review by the replay official and referee.
2013 — Florida Gulf Coast, a school so new it wasn't eligible for the NCAA men's tournament until last year, upsets second-seeded Georgetown 78-68 in the second round of the South Regional. The Eagles used a 21-2 second-half run to pull away and hold on in the final minute to become the seventh No. 15 seed to beat a No. 2.
2017 — Marcus Stroman takes a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Ian Kinsler slugs a two-run homer and the United States routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries.
