Morning Leadoff: March 23

1957 — North Carolina beats Michigan State 74-70 in triple overtime to advance to the NCAA national championship game. Lennie Rosenbluth leads the Tar Heels with 29 points and Bob Cunningham adds 21.

1958 — Vern Hatton and Johnny Cox combine for 54 points to give Kentucky an 84-72 victory over Seattle in the NCAA basketball championship.

1986 — Trevor Berbick wins a unanimous 15-round decision over Pinklon Thomas in Las Vegas for the WBC heavyweight title.

1994 — The NFL announces the addition of the 2-point conversion, the league's first scoring change in 75 seasons.

1997 — Tara Lipinski's jumps, the cleanest and the surest in women's figure skating, lift the 14-year-old into history as the youngest women's world champion.

2000 — Pat Verbeek of the Detroit Red Wings scores twice in a 2-2 tie with Calgary to become the 28th player in NHL history with 500 career goals.

2008 — The first of two assists by Colorado captain Joe Sakic in a 7-5 loss to Edmonton gives him 1,000 for his career. He is the 11th player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

2011 — The NFL owners vote to make all scoring plays subject to review by the replay official and referee.