Morning Leadoff: March 24

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The University of North Dakota dropped a 7-2 decision to Arkansas State University in its baseball opener in Jonesboro, Ark. UND's team captains are Jim and Wally Koch of Mandan. Scott Froelich, also from Mandan, is a member of the Sioux pitching staff. Al Super, of Bismarck, is a UND infielder. The Sioux will play 11 games on their opening tour before settling into North Central Conference play.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wilt Chamberlain scored 50 points or more in four straight games three times, twice in 1961 and twice in 1962. Kobe Bryant (2007) did it once.

SPORTS HISTORY

1936 — Detroit's Mud Bruneteau ends the longest game in NHL history with a goal after 116 minutes, 30 seconds (six overtimes) to edge the Montreal Maroons 1-0 in the semifinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

1945 — NYU rallies from a ten-point deficit with two minutes to go to force overtime and goes on to win an NCAA Tournament semifinal 70-65 over Ohio State.

1956 — San Francisco's Bill Russell has 26 points and 27 rebounds to lead the Dons to an 83-71 win over Iowa and their second straight national title and 55th consecutive victory, then an NCAA record.