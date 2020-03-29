Morning Leadoff: March 30

50 YEARS AGO (1970): A meeting to discuss the future of stock car racing in Bismarck is scheduled at the Capital Commercial College. The meeting was called by Stock Cars Incorporated. A spokesman for the stock car club said interest shown at the meeting would be a factor in determining whether racing will be continued. Topics for discussion include the future of racing in Bismarck and what day would be best for staging a racing program.

SPORTS HISTORY

1943 — Ken Sailors scores 16 points to lead Wyoming to a 56-43 victory over Georgetown in the NCAA basketball championship.

1981 — Sophomore guard Isiah Thomas scores 23 points to lead Indiana to a 63-50 victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA basketball title.

1987 — Keith Smart's 16-foot jump shot gives Indiana a 74-73 victory over Syracuse for the NCAA basketball championship.

1991 — Darryl Plandowski scores 1:57 into the third overtime to lift Northern Michigan to its first NCAA hockey title with an 8-7 victory over Boston University in the second-longest championship game ever.

1995 — Maine beats Michigan 4-3 in triple overtime, the longest hockey game in NCAA tournament history, to advance to the NCAA title game.