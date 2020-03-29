Morning Leadoff: March 30

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, March 30
No Local events scheduled.
Tuesday, March 31
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
No local events scheduled.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Dakota Wizards came alive in the fourth quarter to defeat Iowa 107-99 and earn a weekend road split with the Energy. The win all but clinches a D-League playoff spot. Maurice Baker hit three 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter, the last one giving the Wizards a 100-96 lead with two minutes to play. The Wizards displayed terrific balance. Corsley Edwards led the way with 19 points, followed by Baker, Renaldo Major and Lester Hudson with 18 apiece. Iowa's Carter Martin was the game's top scorer with 28 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary has chosen Heidi Sunderland to replace Annette Sabot as its volleyball coach. Sabot resigned the volleyball position after nine years and 197 victories. Sunderland, currently an instructor and assistant volleyball coach at U-Mary, inherits a program that won North Dakota College Athletic Conference titles in 1992 and 1993. She will oversee the team's debut in the new DAC-10.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): A meeting to discuss the future of stock car racing in Bismarck is scheduled at the Capital Commercial College. The meeting was called by Stock Cars Incorporated. A spokesman for the stock car club said interest shown at the meeting would be a factor in determining whether racing will be continued. Topics for discussion include the future of racing in Bismarck and what day would be best for staging a racing program.
SPORTS HISTORY
1943 — Ken Sailors scores 16 points to lead Wyoming to a 56-43 victory over Georgetown in the NCAA basketball championship.
1981 — Sophomore guard Isiah Thomas scores 23 points to lead Indiana to a 63-50 victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA basketball title.
1987 — Keith Smart's 16-foot jump shot gives Indiana a 74-73 victory over Syracuse for the NCAA basketball championship.
1991 — Darryl Plandowski scores 1:57 into the third overtime to lift Northern Michigan to its first NCAA hockey title with an 8-7 victory over Boston University in the second-longest championship game ever.
1995 — Maine beats Michigan 4-3 in triple overtime, the longest hockey game in NCAA tournament history, to advance to the NCAA title game.
1997 — Betsy King, an LPGA Hall of Famer, overcomes a three-shot deficit over the last eight holes for her third Dinah Shore title.
2001 — Michael Phelps becomes the youngest American swimmer to set a world record, winning the 200-meter butterfly in the USA Swimming Championships in 1 minute, 54.92 seconds. Phelps, 15, breaks the record of 1:55.18 set by Olympic gold medalist Tom Malchow in June.
2003 — Martin Brodeur becomes the first NHL goalie with four 40-win seasons when New Jersey beats the New York Islanders 6-0.
2006 — Lorena Ochoa birdied her final hole to tie an LPGA major championship record at 10-under 62, giving her a four-shot lead over Michelle Wie in the Kraft Nabisco Championship, the first major of the year. Ochoa breaks the tournament record set by Mary Beth Zimmerman at Mission Hills in 1997. The 62 ties the record in a major set by Minea Blomqvist in the 2004 Women's British Open at Sunningdale.
2007 — Kobe Bryant scored 53 points for his eighth 50-point performance of the season, but the Los Angeles Lakers lose to Houston 107-104 in overtime.
2009 — Dwight Howard scored 22 points and grabs 18 rebounds in a 101-95 win over Miami 101-95 and passes Wilt Chamberlain as the youngest NBA player to reach 5,000 rebounds. Howard is 23; Chamberlain was 25 at the time.
2013 — Animal Kingdom pulls away down the straight to win the $10 million Dubai World Cup for the first American victory in the world's richest horse race since 2009.
2014 — Aaron Harrison made a 3-pointer from about 24 feet with 2.3 seconds left to lift Kentucky to a 75-72 win over Michigan and the program's 16th trip to the Final Four. Eighth-seeded Kentucky is the first all-freshman starting lineup to make the Final Four since the Fab Five at Michigan in 1992.
2014 — Shabazz Napier score4 17 of his 25 points in the second half, and UConn beat Michigan State 60-54 to return to the Final Four a year after the Huskies were barred from the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies rally from a nine-point second-half deficit to become the first No. 7 seed to reach the Final Four since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Villanova’s historic upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 men’s championship basketball game was played at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
