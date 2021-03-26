Morning Leadoff: March 27

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary women's tennis team picked up three dual losses in an eastern swing to Fargo and Winona, Minn. The Marauders fell 7-2 to Moorhead State in Fargo and lost 9-0 to Wisconsin-LaCrosse and 6-3 to Winona State in Winona. Picking up U-Mary singles wins were Jolene Kjorstad, Marie Woltanski and Jeni Howe. Kjorstad won against Winona and Moorhead.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): The team of Bill Wood and Jay Green defeated Larry Feinstein and Jack McDonald to take top honors in the annual YMCA racquetball doubles tournament. Seven doubles teams competed in the three-day tournament at the National Guard's Fraine Barracks. John Keys and Loren Kopseng defeated the father-son team of Marshall and Paul Johnson for third place.

TRIVIA ANSWER

NDSU’s last home loss was Dec. 16, 2016, against James Madison in the FCS semifinals.

