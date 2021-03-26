Morning Leadoff: March 27

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, March 27
College baseball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Mankato, 5:30 p.m.
College football: NDSU at South Dakota, 1 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Providence, 4 p.m.; Fargo Regional championship, 6:30 p.m.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Northern State, 2 p.m.
College women’s tennis: Augustana at U-Mary, 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 28
College baseball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Mankato, 12/2:30 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at Black Hills Spring Opener, Spearfish, S.D.
College women’s tennis: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 1 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
12 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – SDSU at NDSU
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
NBC -- SDSU at NDSU
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — NCAA D-II Championship: NW Missouri St. vs. W. Texas A&M
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Sweet 16: Oregon St. vs. Loyola of Chicago
4:15 p.m.
CBS — Sweet 16: Villanova vs. Baylor
6:15 p.m.
TBS — Sweet 16: Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas
8:45 p.m.
TBS — Sweet 16: Syracuse vs. Houston
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.
ABC — Sweet 16: Iowa vs. UConn
2 p.m.
ABC — Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Baylor
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Sweet 16: Indiana vs. NC State
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Sweet 16: Arizona vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Boston U. vs. St. Cloud St., First Round, Albany, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBD vs. Bemidji St., Quarterfinal, Bridgeport, Conn.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TBD vs. Minn. Duluth, Quarterfinal, Fargo, N.D.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Omaha vs. Minnesota, First Round, Loveland, Colo.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Florida
GOLF
9 a.m./1 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC Match Play -- Round of 16, Austin Country Club
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Kia Classic, Third Round, Carlsbad, Calif.
NBA
7 p.m.
FSN — Houston at Minnesota
NWHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Isobel Cup Championship: Brighton, Mass.
SOCCER
11:50 a.m.
ESPN2 — World Cup Qualifying: Norway vs. Turkey
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Cup Qualifying: Belgium at Czech Republic
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Bobcats dropped their regular-season finale in overtime, losing 5-4 to Alexandria, Minn., on the road. Bismarck took a 3-0 lead on goals by Castan Sommer, Charlie Mosey and Dan Zawacki before the Blizzard came storming back.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary women's tennis team picked up three dual losses in an eastern swing to Fargo and Winona, Minn. The Marauders fell 7-2 to Moorhead State in Fargo and lost 9-0 to Wisconsin-LaCrosse and 6-3 to Winona State in Winona. Picking up U-Mary singles wins were Jolene Kjorstad, Marie Woltanski and Jeni Howe. Kjorstad won against Winona and Moorhead.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The team of Bill Wood and Jay Green defeated Larry Feinstein and Jack McDonald to take top honors in the annual YMCA racquetball doubles tournament. Seven doubles teams competed in the three-day tournament at the National Guard's Fraine Barracks. John Keys and Loren Kopseng defeated the father-son team of Marshall and Paul Johnson for third place.
TRIVIA ANSWER
NDSU’s last home loss was Dec. 16, 2016, against James Madison in the FCS semifinals.
