Morning Leadoff: March 21

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Dominican Republic vs. U.S., Group A, Guadalajara, Mexico

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Alexandria defeated the visiting Bismarck Bobcats 4-1 in NAHL hockey. Alex Altenbernd scored twice for the Blizzard. Bismarck's Tyler Richter scored the game's first goal in the first period. Alexandria's victory was its eighth straight over Bismarck.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Dakota Wizards defeated Des Moines 106-84 in the third game of the best-of-five IBA championship finals. DeRon Rutledge, Mike Johnson and Gordon Scott scored 23, 21 and 18 points, respectively, for the Wizards. Des Moines leads the series 2-1.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fifty-two amateur basketball teams will compete next week in the NDABI state tournament in Bismarck. Among the entrants are Bismarck Arman Agency, the defending Class A and overall champion, and Buffalo, last year's Class B winner. The brackets include 29 Class B teams and 23 Class A entries. Fifty-one games are scheduled, all at St. Mary's Central High School.

TRIVIA ANSWER