Morning Leadoff: March 21

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, March 21
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Atlanta Motor Speedway
NCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
11 a.m.
CBS — Loyola of Chicago vs. Illinois, Second Round
1:40 p.m.
CBS — Wisconsin vs. Baylor, Second Round
4:15 p.m.
CBS — Syracuse vs. West Virginia, Second Round
6 p.m.
TNT — Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, Second Round
6 p.m.
TBS — Rutgers vs. Houston, Second Round
6:30 p.m.
TRUTV — Oral Roberts vs. Florida, Second Round
7:30 p.m.
TNT — North Texas vs. Villanova, Second Round
8:30 p.m.
TBS — Oregon St. vs. Oklahoma St., Second Round
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
11 a.m.
ESPN — Central Michigan vs. Iowa, First Round
1 p.m.
ABC — Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee, First Round
ESPN — Idaho St. vs. Kentucky, First Round
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida Gulf Coast vs. Michigan, First Round
3 p.m.
ABC — Jackson St. vs. Baylor, First Round
ESPN — NC A&T vs. NC State, First Round
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — S. Dakota St. vs. Syracuse, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPN — Mercer vs. South Carolina, First Round
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. vs. Oregon St., First Round
7 p.m.
ESPN — High Point vs. UConn, First Round
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington St. vs. South Florida, First Round
9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Utah Valley vs. Stanford, First Round, San Antonio
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
NHL
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Vegas at Los Angeles
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa
6 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Dominican Republic vs. U.S., Group A, Guadalajara, Mexico
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Alexandria defeated the visiting Bismarck Bobcats 4-1 in NAHL hockey. Alex Altenbernd scored twice for the Blizzard. Bismarck's Tyler Richter scored the game's first goal in the first period. Alexandria's victory was its eighth straight over Bismarck.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Dakota Wizards defeated Des Moines 106-84 in the third game of the best-of-five IBA championship finals. DeRon Rutledge, Mike Johnson and Gordon Scott scored 23, 21 and 18 points, respectively, for the Wizards. Des Moines leads the series 2-1.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fifty-two amateur basketball teams will compete next week in the NDABI state tournament in Bismarck. Among the entrants are Bismarck Arman Agency, the defending Class A and overall champion, and Buffalo, last year's Class B winner. The brackets include 29 Class B teams and 23 Class A entries. Fifty-one games are scheduled, all at St. Mary's Central High School.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hillsboro-Central Valley repeated in 2017 and 2018.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com