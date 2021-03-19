Morning Leadoff: March 20

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, March 20
Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome: seventh place (noon); fifth place (2:30 p.m.); third place (6 p.m.); championship (8:30 p.m.).
College basketball: BSC at NDSCS, 2/4 p.m.; United Tribes at Lake Region, 1/3 p.m.
College football: UND at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.
College hockey: Jamestown (ACHA D2) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan.
College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
High school indoor track: All-City Meet, U-Mary Fieldhouse, 3 p.m.
Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – State B tournament
COLLEGE FOOTALL
2 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – UND at NDSU
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Austin
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Atlanta Motor Speedway
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Atlanta Motor Speedway
BOXING
3 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank, light heavyweights: Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ABC -- State tournament
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
NBC – UND at NDSU
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jackson St. at Alabama St.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Championship: Wisconsin vs. Northeastern
COLLEGE WRESTLING
10 a.m./7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: St. Louis
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: Honda Classic, Third Round
NBA
7 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Phoenix
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
11 a.m.
CBS — Georgetown vs. Colorado, First Round
11:30 a.m.
TRUTV — UNC-Greensboro vs. Florida St., First Round
12 p.m.
TBS — E. Washington vs. Kansas, First Round
12:30 p.m.
TNT — St. Bonaventure vs. LSU, First Round
2 p.m.
CBS — Texas Southern vs. Michigan, First Round
2:20 p.m.
TRUTV — UC Santa Barbara vs. Creighton, First Round
2:50 p.m.
TBS — Iona vs. Alabama, First Round,
3:20 p.m.
TNT — Drake vs. Southern Cal, First Round
5:15 p.m.
TBS — Grand Canyon vs. Iowa, First Round
6 p.m.
CBS — Maryland vs. UConn, First Round
TRUTV — Ohio vs. Virginia, First Round
6:15 p.m.
TNT — Missouri vs. Oklahoma, First Round, Indianapolis
8:10 p.m.
TBS — Norfolk St. vs. Gonzaga, First Round, Indianapolis
8:40 p.m.
CBS — UCLA vs. BYU, First Round, Indianapolis
8:45 p.m.
TRUTV — Abilene Christian vs. Texas, First Round, Indianapolis
8:50 p.m.
TNT — VCU vs. Oregon, First Round, Indianapolis
NHL
2 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at Colorado
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Anthony Goods sank five 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Dakota Wizards to a 111-108 road victory over the Idaho Stampede in D-League basketball. Renaldo Major scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): University of North Dakota divers Mike Hahn, a freshman from Mandan, and Molly McDonald, a senior from Bismarck, made their mark at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in Canton, Ohio. Hahn placed second in the one-meter event and third off the three-meter board. McDonald finished third in both the one-meter and three-meter competitions. UND took third in the men's meet and fourth in the women's meet.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Defending champion New England St. Mary's downed New Rockford 62-43 in the first round of the state Class B boys basketball tournament at Grand Forks. Leading the attack for St. Mary's, now 24-2, was Larry Gardner, who pumped in 23 points. Gerard Baker added 19 and Loren White tallied 16.
TRIVIA ANSWER
UND holds a 62-47-3 advantage on NDSU.
