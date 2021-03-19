 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Leadoff: March 20

Morning Leadoff: March 20

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, March 20

Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome: seventh place (noon); fifth place (2:30 p.m.); third place (6 p.m.); championship (8:30 p.m.).

College basketball: BSC at NDSCS, 2/4 p.m.; United Tribes at Lake Region, 1/3 p.m.

College football: UND at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.

College hockey: Jamestown (ACHA D2) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan.

College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.

High school indoor track: All-City Meet, U-Mary Fieldhouse, 3 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – State B tournament

COLLEGE FOOTALL

2 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – UND at NDSU

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Austin

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Atlanta Motor Speedway

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Atlanta Motor Speedway

 

BOXING

3 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank, light heavyweights: Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ABC -- State tournament

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

NBC – UND at NDSU

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jackson St. at Alabama St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship: Wisconsin vs. Northeastern

COLLEGE WRESTLING

10 a.m./7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: St. Louis

 

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: Honda Classic, Third Round

 

NBA

7 p.m.

FSN – Minnesota at Phoenix

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

11 a.m.

CBS — Georgetown vs. Colorado, First Round

11:30 a.m.

TRUTV — UNC-Greensboro vs. Florida St., First Round

12 p.m.

TBS — E. Washington vs. Kansas, First Round

12:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Bonaventure vs. LSU, First Round

2 p.m.

CBS — Texas Southern vs. Michigan, First Round

2:20 p.m.

TRUTV — UC Santa Barbara vs. Creighton, First Round

2:50 p.m.

TBS — Iona vs. Alabama, First Round,

3:20 p.m.

TNT — Drake vs. Southern Cal, First Round

5:15 p.m.

TBS — Grand Canyon vs. Iowa, First Round

6 p.m.

CBS — Maryland vs. UConn, First Round

TRUTV — Ohio vs. Virginia, First Round

6:15 p.m.

TNT — Missouri vs. Oklahoma, First Round, Indianapolis

8:10 p.m.

TBS — Norfolk St. vs. Gonzaga, First Round, Indianapolis

8:40 p.m.

CBS — UCLA vs. BYU, First Round, Indianapolis

8:45 p.m.

TRUTV — Abilene Christian vs. Texas, First Round, Indianapolis

8:50 p.m.

TNT — VCU vs. Oregon, First Round, Indianapolis

NHL

2 p.m.

FSN — Minnesota at Colorado

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Anthony Goods sank five 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Dakota Wizards to a 111-108 road victory over the Idaho Stampede in D-League basketball. Renaldo Major scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win. 

20 YEARS AGO (2001): University of North Dakota divers Mike Hahn, a freshman from Mandan, and Molly McDonald, a senior from Bismarck, made their mark at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in Canton, Ohio. Hahn placed second in the one-meter event and third off the three-meter board. McDonald finished third in both the one-meter and three-meter competitions. UND took third in the men's meet and fourth in the women's meet.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Defending champion New England St. Mary's downed New Rockford 62-43 in the first round of the state Class B boys basketball tournament at Grand Forks. Leading the attack for St. Mary's, now 24-2, was Larry Gardner, who pumped in 23 points. Gerard Baker added 19 and Loren White tallied 16.

TRIVIA ANSWER

UND holds a 62-47-3 advantage on NDSU.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News