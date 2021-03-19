Morning Leadoff: March 20

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Anthony Goods sank five 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Dakota Wizards to a 111-108 road victory over the Idaho Stampede in D-League basketball. Renaldo Major scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): University of North Dakota divers Mike Hahn, a freshman from Mandan, and Molly McDonald, a senior from Bismarck, made their mark at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in Canton, Ohio. Hahn placed second in the one-meter event and third off the three-meter board. McDonald finished third in both the one-meter and three-meter competitions. UND took third in the men's meet and fourth in the women's meet.