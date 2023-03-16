MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, March 17
College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Abbotsford, 1 p.m. and Pima CC, 6 p.m., at Tucson.
College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass: University of Mary vs. Bentley University, 4 p.m.; NCHC Frozen Faceoff at St. Paul, Minn., semifinals: UND vs. St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Alliance, 10:30 a.m. and New Haven, 1 p.m., at Leesburg, Fla.
High school boys basketball: Class B state tournament at Bismarck Event Center: consolation (1/2:45 p.m.); semifinals (6:30/8:15 p.m.).
High school girls track: All-City Indoor, 3 p.m., U-Mary.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
6:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – State semifinals
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – UND at St. Cloud
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Austin
TV TODAY
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Tulsa, Okla.
NBA
7 p.m.
BSN — Chicago at Minnesota
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
11:15 a.m.
CBS — USC vs. Michigan St.
11:30 a.m.
TRUTV — Kennesaw St. vs. Xavier
12:20 p.m.
TNT — UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor
12:50 p.m.
TBS — VCU vs. Saint Mary's (Cal)
1:45 p.m.
CBS — Vermont vs. Marquette
2 p.m.
TRUTV — Pittsburgh vs. Iowa St.
2:50 p.m.
TNT — NC State vs. Creighton
3:20 p.m.
TBS — Iona vs. UConn
5:50 p.m.
TNT — Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue
6:10 p.m.
CBS — Providence vs. Kentucky
6:15 p.m.
TBS — Drake vs. Miami
6:25 p.m.
TRUTV — Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga
8:20 p.m.
TNT — FAU vs. Memphis
8:40 p.m.
CBS — Montana St. vs. Kansas St.
8:45 p.m.
TBS — Kent St. vs. Indiana
8:55 p.m.
TRUTV — Arizona St. vs. TCU
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Marquette vs. South Florida,
11 a.m.
ESPN — West Virginia vs. Arizona
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia vs. Florida St.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Norfolk St. at South Carolina
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — S. Utah at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
ESPN — SE Louisiana at Iowa
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hawaii at LSU
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Sacred Heart at Stanford
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
6 p.m.
FS1 — Quarterfinal: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, Miami
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): With boys hard to come by, Bismarck defeated Century 40-39 in a semifinal game of the state Class A tournament. Taylor Schafer’s 12 points topped the Demons. Tyler Rudolph’s 14 points paced the Patriots.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mandan defeated Fargo North 48-39 in the state Class A girls basketball tournament championship game. Stacey Belohlavek (14) and Kristin Bear (13) paced the Braves.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Randy Martens poured in 31 points as Parshall defeated 66-56 in semifinal action of the state Class B tournament Parshall remained unbeaten at 26-0. Larry Linson’s 21 points led Rolette.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Linton with 18.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)