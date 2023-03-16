MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, March 17

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Abbotsford, 1 p.m. and Pima CC, 6 p.m., at Tucson.

College hockey: ACHA D2 national tournament at Marlborough, Mass: University of Mary vs. Bentley University, 4 p.m.; NCHC Frozen Faceoff at St. Paul, Minn., semifinals: UND vs. St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Alliance, 10:30 a.m. and New Haven, 1 p.m., at Leesburg, Fla.

High school boys basketball: Class B state tournament at Bismarck Event Center: consolation (1/2:45 p.m.); semifinals (6:30/8:15 p.m.).

High school girls track: All-City Indoor, 3 p.m., U-Mary.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – State semifinals

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – UND at St. Cloud

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Austin

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Tulsa, Okla.

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Chicago at Minnesota

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

11:15 a.m.

CBS — USC vs. Michigan St.

11:30 a.m.

TRUTV — Kennesaw St. vs. Xavier

12:20 p.m.

TNT — UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor

12:50 p.m.

TBS — VCU vs. Saint Mary's (Cal)

1:45 p.m.

CBS — Vermont vs. Marquette

2 p.m.

TRUTV — Pittsburgh vs. Iowa St.

2:50 p.m.

TNT — NC State vs. Creighton

3:20 p.m.

TBS — Iona vs. UConn

5:50 p.m.

TNT — Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue

6:10 p.m.

CBS — Providence vs. Kentucky

6:15 p.m.

TBS — Drake vs. Miami

6:25 p.m.

TRUTV — Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga

8:20 p.m.

TNT — FAU vs. Memphis

8:40 p.m.

CBS — Montana St. vs. Kansas St.

8:45 p.m.

TBS — Kent St. vs. Indiana

8:55 p.m.

TRUTV — Arizona St. vs. TCU

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Marquette vs. South Florida,

11 a.m.

ESPN — West Virginia vs. Arizona

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia vs. Florida St.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Norfolk St. at South Carolina

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — S. Utah at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

ESPN — SE Louisiana at Iowa

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hawaii at LSU

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Sacred Heart at Stanford

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

6 p.m.

FS1 — Quarterfinal: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, Miami

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): With boys hard to come by, Bismarck defeated Century 40-39 in a semifinal game of the state Class A tournament. Taylor Schafer’s 12 points topped the Demons. Tyler Rudolph’s 14 points paced the Patriots.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mandan defeated Fargo North 48-39 in the state Class A girls basketball tournament championship game. Stacey Belohlavek (14) and Kristin Bear (13) paced the Braves.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Randy Martens poured in 31 points as Parshall defeated 66-56 in semifinal action of the state Class B tournament Parshall remained unbeaten at 26-0. Larry Linson’s 21 points led Rolette.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Linton with 18.

