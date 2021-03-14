Morning Leadoff: March 15

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, March 15
College hockey: NCHC Tournament at Grand Forks, semifinals: UND vs. Omaha, 8 p.m.
College volleyball: BSC at Williston State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16
College hockey: NCHC Tournament at Grand Forks, championship: 7:37 p.m.
College volleyball: Lake Region at BSC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17
College basketball: BSC at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome: No. 2 Grafton vs. Powers Lake, Noon; No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier vs. Rugby, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 Dickinson Trinity vs. No. 5 Kindred, 9 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Duluth, 2/4 p.m., at MSU Dome.
College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Omaha vs. North Dakota
TV TODAY
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: WSOB Championship, Tampa, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Women's Selection Special
COLLEGE HOCKEY
3 p.m.
CBSSN — NCHC Tournament, semifinal: Duluth vs. St. Cloud
3:30/7:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Semifinals
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NCHC Tournament: Denver vs. North Dakota, Semifinal, Grand Forks, N.D.
COLLEGE SOCCER
11 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
1 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana
NBA
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Brooklyn
10:35 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mayville State football coach Nathan Chin has resigned to take a job as an assistant coach at Southern Oregon University. Chin, a graduate of Southern Oregon, was the Mayville State head coach for three years and an assistant for two. The Comets had a 2-8 record last season. Defensive coordinator Derek Schlieve has been named interim head coach.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Five finalists for the North Dakota Mr. Basketball award have been announced. They are Tyler Dahlen, Fargo North; Adam Dobmeier, Fargo South; David Erbes, Richland; Evan Lindahl, Cando, and Jake Schmitz, Williston. The Mr. Basketball balloting is conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): North Dakota State University, paced by Ralph Wirtz and Mike Slack, won the North Central Conference indoor track meet in Mankato with 75 points. Wirtz won four events, the two hurdles races, the long jump and the triple jump. Slack finished first in the 800, mile and two-mile. The championship is the first track title in NDSU history. Mankato placed second with 62.5 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Johan Santana won the pitching triple crown for the Minnesota Twins in 2006.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com