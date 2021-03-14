Morning Leadoff: March 15

50 YEARS AGO (1971): North Dakota State University, paced by Ralph Wirtz and Mike Slack, won the North Central Conference indoor track meet in Mankato with 75 points. Wirtz won four events, the two hurdles races, the long jump and the triple jump. Slack finished first in the 800, mile and two-mile. The championship is the first track title in NDSU history. Mankato placed second with 62.5 points.