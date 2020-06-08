Morning Leadoff: June 9

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, June 9
Baseball: Mandan A’s at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, June 10
Baseball: Fargo Post 2 at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Dickinson Roughriders at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Thursday, June 11
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BOXING
6 p.m.
ESPN — Super featherweights: Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo, Las Vegas
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan Bears at NC Dinos
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — Doosan Bears at NC Dinos
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — German DFB-Pokal: Saarbrucken vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Semifinal,
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Andy Leer's dream of playing in the Minnesota Twins farm system has come true. The Twins selected the University of Mary shortstop in the 25th round of the free agent draft. He was one of 30 players and six shortstops drafted by the Twins. Leer, a graduate of Williston High School, was chosen two days after being called to work out at Target Field.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mylo Bakken has been named head baseball coach at Bismarck State College. He replaces Scott Nustad, who had resigned. Bakken, who grew up in Finley and graduated from North Dakota State University in 1972, has been an assistant coach at BSC for nine years. Bakken will continue his teaching duties in the physical education department and remain as an assistant basketball coach.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Pat O'Neil fired a 36 to go with a six handicap to claim both low scratch and low net honors in Mandan Men's Golf Association Twi-Lite League action. Julius Pfeifer and Benny Graff each shot net 34s to tie for second place. Collins Department Store leads the standings after three weeks.
SPORTS HISTORY
1940 — Lawson Little beats Gene Sarazen by three strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open golf title.
1973 — Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, wins the Belmont Stakes in record time to capture the Triple Crown. Secretariat sets a world record on the 1 1/2-mile course with 2:24, and a record for largest margin of victory in the Belmont, 31 lengths.
1978 — Larry Holmes scores a 15-round split decision over Ken Norton for the WBC heavyweight title in New York.
1979 — Coastal, ridden by Ruben Hernandez, spoils Spectacular Bid’s attempt at the Triple Crown with a 3 1/4-length victory over Golden Act. Spectacular Bid finishes third.
1985 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scores 29 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 111-100 victory over the Boston Celtics and the NBA title in six games.
1991 — In the first all-American men’s final at the French Open since 1954, Jim Courier rallies to beat Andre Agassi 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 for his first Grand Slam title.
1993 — Patrick Roy makes 18 saves and the Montreal Canadiens capture their 24th Stanley Cup, beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in Game 5.
2001 — Jennifer Capriati beats Kim Clijsters 1-6, 6-4, 12-10 to win the French Open, her second consecutive Grand Slam title.
2008 — Ken Griffey Jr. becomes the sixth player in baseball history to reach 600 homers with a drive off Mark Hendrickson in the first inning of the Cincinnati Reds’ 9-4 victory over the Florida Marlins.
2010 — Chicago’s Patrick Kane sneaks the puck past Michael Leighton 4:10 into overtime, stunning Philadelphia and lifting the Blackhawks to a 4-3 overtime win in Game 6 for their first Stanley Cup championship since 1961.
2012 — Manny Pacquiao tries to turn his welterweight title fight with Timothy Bradley into a brawl, but it is Bradley who won a split decision to end a remarkable run by the Filipino fighter. Bradley wins 115-113 on two scorecards, while losing by the same margin on the third.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Monica Seles won the French Open at the age of 16 years, six months in 1990.
