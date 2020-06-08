Morning Leadoff: June 9

4:25 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan Bears at NC Dinos

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — German DFB-Pokal: Saarbrucken vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Semifinal,

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Andy Leer's dream of playing in the Minnesota Twins farm system has come true. The Twins selected the University of Mary shortstop in the 25th round of the free agent draft. He was one of 30 players and six shortstops drafted by the Twins. Leer, a graduate of Williston High School, was chosen two days after being called to work out at Target Field.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mylo Bakken has been named head baseball coach at Bismarck State College. He replaces Scott Nustad, who had resigned. Bakken, who grew up in Finley and graduated from North Dakota State University in 1972, has been an assistant coach at BSC for nine years. Bakken will continue his teaching duties in the physical education department and remain as an assistant basketball coach.