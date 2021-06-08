Morning Leadoff: June 9

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Pitchers Alex Kreis of Jamestown College and David Ernst of Fargo South have been selected in the major league baseball free agent draft. Kreis, a Grand Forks native, was chosen by Washington in the 35th round. Ernst was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 47th round. He led Fargo South to the state Class A baseball championship last weekend, pitching a no-hitter in the title game. He has signed a letter of intent to play at North Dakota State University. Earlier, Cole Frenzel of Dickinson was chosen by the New York Mets in the seventh round.