Morning Leadoff: June 9

MORNING LEADOFF
Wednesday, June 9
High school boys golf: State Class A Tournament, Hawktree, 9 a.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Minot Vistas, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.; Mandan A’s vs. Parker (Colo.) at Billings, Mont.
Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, June 11
American Legion Baseball: Border Battle at Mandan Memorial Ballpark: Bismarck Governors vs. Mandan, 10 a.m.; Governors vs. Minot, 12:15 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs vs. Sheridan, Wyo. and Billings Blue Jays at Billings, Mont.
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
NAHL playoffs: Central Division Finals, Game 3: Aberdeen at Bismarck, VFW Sports Center.
Northwoods League: LaCrosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE SOFTALL WORLD SERIES
6 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Oklahoma City
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7/8 p.m.
ESPNU/ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1, Eugene, Ore.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Texas
7 p.m.
BSN — N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas City at L.A. Angels
NBA PLAYOFFS
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 2: Denver at Phoenix
NHL PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 6: Boston at N.Y. Islanders
SOCCER
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Sandy, Utah
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
WNBA
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Pitchers Alex Kreis of Jamestown College and David Ernst of Fargo South have been selected in the major league baseball free agent draft. Kreis, a Grand Forks native, was chosen by Washington in the 35th round. Ernst was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 47th round. He led Fargo South to the state Class A baseball championship last weekend, pitching a no-hitter in the title game. He has signed a letter of intent to play at North Dakota State University. Earlier, Cole Frenzel of Dickinson was chosen by the New York Mets in the seventh round.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Mandan A's split an American Legion baseball doubleheader with Hazen at Memorial Ballpark. The A's pounded out 10 hits to win the first game 15-7. Hazen responded with 10 hits to win the second game 8-5. Derek Grimm banged out four hits for Hazen in the two games. Matt Thomas rapped two hits and scored three times in the first game for Mandan. Chad Hermanson of Mandan and Jeremy Garrett of Hazen were the winning pitchers.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Minot's state Class A champion Standard Sparks trimmed the Bismarck Eagles 6-5 and 12-2 in a women's softball doubleheader. Patsy Schmidt was the winning pitcher in both games for the visiting Sparks. Diane Gruchalla and Melinda Stastney were charged with the losses.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Century won the state title in Class A boys golf in 2013.
