Morning Leadoff: June 6

MORNING LEADOFF
Sunday, June 6
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Monday, June 7:
American Legion baseball: Dickinson Volunteers at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: From Sonoma Raceway
NCAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
11 a.m./3/6 p.m.
ESPNU — Regionals: Teams TBD
COLLEGE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES
12/2:30/6/8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Teams TBD, Oklahoma City
GOLF
11 a.m./1:30 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Memorial, Final Round, Muirfeld Village
2 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Women's Open, Final Round, Olympic Club
GYMNASTICS
1/6 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Fort Worth, Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Kansas City
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
NBA PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
ABC — Game 1: Atlanta at Philadelphia
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Game 7: Dallas at L.A. Clippers
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 3: Winnipeg at Montreal
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 4: Colorado at Vegas
TENNIS
11 a.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Music City Track Carnival, Nashville, Tenn.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The state golf tournament is right around the corner, but golfer Tanner Megal has some other things on his mind. The St. Mary's senior has been preoccupied with the flood. Megal and his family, who live in the Apple Creek area, haven't been able to live in their home for two weeks. When leaving their sandbagged home, one of the first things Megal grabbed was his golf clubs.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): A Legion baseball no-hitter? Tate Meyhoff will never know. Meyhoff, a Mandan Chiefs right-hander, worked six innings of hitless ball against visiting Dickinson when his no-hitter was stopped by an act of God. Dickinson and Mandan had played one out into the bottom of the sixth inning without scoring when a steady rainfall that had gone on for three innings forced suspension of play. So for Meyhoff it was no runs, no hits and no decision.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jamestown College senior Roger Schmidt has qualified for the finals in the mile run at the NAIA national track meet in Billings, Mont. Schmidt ran a school record 4:15.5 in the preliminaries. He and 11 other runners will compete in the finals. Jimmie high jumper Jim Rambo is also scheduled to compete in the preliminaries.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Seimone Augustus with 5,881 points. Maya Moore ranks second with 4,984.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com