Morning Leadoff: June 6

20 YEARS AGO (2001): A Legion baseball no-hitter? Tate Meyhoff will never know. Meyhoff, a Mandan Chiefs right-hander, worked six innings of hitless ball against visiting Dickinson when his no-hitter was stopped by an act of God. Dickinson and Mandan had played one out into the bottom of the sixth inning without scoring when a steady rainfall that had gone on for three innings forced suspension of play. So for Meyhoff it was no runs, no hits and no decision.