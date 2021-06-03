Morning Leadoff: June 4

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Nick Liebel's hole in one highlighted the first day of the Class B boys state golf tournament in Carrington. The Watford City senior aced the 156-yard eighth hole at Cross Roads Golf Course using a pitching wedge. Liebel finished the day with a 78, giving him a one-stroke lead over Zach Buntrock of Central Cass going into today's final round. Hazen and Kindred are tied for first place in the team standings with scores of 337.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Joren Boyce of Minot, Jeremy Keller of Bismarck, Ron Joern of Bismarck and the team of Ryan Fiechert and Dan Reisenauer of Mandan are the points leaders at Mandan's Dacotah Speedway. Boyce has 115 points for a seven-point lead over Brian Swenson of Bismarck in modifieds. Keller has a 156-155 advantage over Barrett Berg of Lincoln in street stocks. Joern leads Bill Hultberg of Mandan 160-152 in hobby stocks. Feichert and Reisenauer are 21 points ahead of A.J. Davenport and Jessica Backer of Mandan in the road hogs class with 151.