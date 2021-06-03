 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: June 4
Morning Leadoff: June 4

MORNING LEADOFF 

Friday, June 4

Auto racing: Ironman 100 (Night 1), 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.

College baseball: NCAA regionals: North Dakota State at Stanford, 3 p.m.

High school baseball: State Class A tournament, Mandan Memorial Ballpark, loser out: 11:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.; semifinals: 4:30/6:30 p.m. State Class B Tournament, Jamestown.

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks.

High school girls soccer: State tournament at Grand Forks: loser out: 12/2:15 p.m.; semifinals: 4:30/6:45 p.m.

High school softball: State Class A tournament at Fort Lincoln Field, Mandan, loser out, 11 a.m./1 p.m., semifinals: 4/6 p.m. State Class B Tournament, Jamestown.

NAHL playoffs: Game 1: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Auto racing: Ironman 100 (Night 2), 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.

High school baseball: State Class A tournament, Mandan Memorial Ballpark: fifth place, 11 a.m.; third place, 1 p.m.; championship, 4 p.m. State Class B Tournament, Jamestown.

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks.

High school girls soccer: State tournament at Grand Forks: fifth place: 11 a.m.; third place: 1:15 p.m.; championship, 3:30 p.m.

High school softball: State Class A tournament at Fort Lincoln Field, Mandan: 10 a.m., fifth place, Noon, third place, 3 p.m., championship. State Class B Tournament, Jamestown.

Indoor Football League: Sioux Falls Storm at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.

NAHL playoffs: Game 1: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

TV TODAY

NCAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Virginia at South Carolina

 

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Des Moines, Iowa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Memorial, Dublin, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — Women's Open Championship, San Francisco

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Day 2, Fort Worth, Texas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Kansas City

NBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: L.A. Clippers at Dallas

NHL PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

USA — Game 2: Montreal at Winnipeg

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 3: Colorado at Vegas,

SOCCER

12:25 p.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: Spain vs. Portugal, Madrid

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Nick Liebel's hole in one highlighted the first day of the Class B boys state golf tournament in Carrington. The Watford City senior aced the 156-yard eighth hole at Cross Roads Golf Course using a pitching wedge. Liebel finished the day with a 78, giving him a one-stroke lead over Zach Buntrock of Central Cass going into today's final round. Hazen and Kindred are tied for first place in the team standings with scores of 337.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Joren Boyce of Minot, Jeremy Keller of Bismarck, Ron Joern of Bismarck and the team of Ryan Fiechert and Dan Reisenauer of Mandan are the points leaders at Mandan's Dacotah Speedway. Boyce has 115 points for a seven-point lead over Brian Swenson of Bismarck in modifieds. Keller has a 156-155 advantage over Barrett Berg of Lincoln in street stocks. Joern leads Bill Hultberg of Mandan 160-152 in hobby stocks. Feichert and Reisenauer are 21 points ahead of A.J. Davenport and Jessica Backer of Mandan in the road hogs class with 151.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Minot took three places in the shot put to jump into a 17-13 lead over defending champion Bismarck during the opening day of the state Class A high school track meet at Valley City. First-day winners were Don Tyner of Minot in the shot put, Mark Aide of Bismarck in the pole vault and Rollie Greeno of Jamestown in the mile. Bismarck captured first place in the mile relay.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Century with eight. No other school has won more than three.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

