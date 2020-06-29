Morning Leadoff: June 30

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, June 30
Baseball: Minot Vistas at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Fargo Post 400 at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Baseball: Fargo Post 400 at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Watford City, 1 p.m; Mandan Chiefs at Aberdeen Smittys, 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Baseball: Mandan A’s at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Belfied-Southeart Knights vs. Hazen Astros
TV TODAY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Junior Welterweights: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson, Las Vegas
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan Bears at Kiwoom Heroes
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — Hanwha Eagles at Kia Tigers
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Semifinals
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fargo golfers enjoyed a great day at Riverwood Golf Course in the final round of the Big I Invitational tournament. Liz Strom shot a 70 to win the girls division of the annual event with a two-day total of 147. She finished two strokes ahead of Laura Kraft of Jamestown. Bill Carlson of Fargo claimed the boys championship with a 69-74 -- 143, edging Lukas Davison of Fargo by two strokes.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Garrison-Max earned a split in an odd-shaped doubleheader with Sawyer-Surrey at Garrison. Sawyer-Surrey prevailed 3-2 in the tightly-contested first game with Josh Myers going the distance for the pitching win. Garrison-Max cranked out 18 hits to claim a 22-7 five-inning victory in the second game. The hosts scored 11 runs in the first inning and 10 more in the fourth. Aaron Hendrickson clouted a grand slam to lead the G-M blowout. Jay Melaas and Joe Sayler also rapped round-trippers for G-M, now 14-4 on the year.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Hard-driving Fargoan Gary Ramsfield outlasted heat and fatigue to win his first state men's singles tennis championship in Fargo. The 20-year-old Ramsfield dethroned two-time defending champion Jerry Anderson, also from Fargo, 8-6, 2-6, 6-3 in temperatures approaching 95 degrees. Ramsfield and Anderson took the doubles title by trouncing Jerry Caulfield and Steve Hubbard of Fargo 6-3, 6-4. Fargo South high school senior Ruth Minch retained the women's singles crown with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Shelly Lloyd of Valley City.
SPORTS HISTORY
1965 — The NFL grants Atlanta a franchise. Rankin Smith Sr., an Executive Vice President of Life Insurance Company of Georgia, pays $8.5 million for the franchise. It’s the highest price paid in league history at the time.
1978 — Willie McCovey becomes the 12th player in major league history to hit 500 home runs.
1991 — Wimbledon breaks 114 years of tradition by playing on the middle Sunday of the tournament, a move forced by a huge backlog of matches caused by rain earlier in the week.
1994 — Diego Maradona is kicked out of the World Cup by FIFA for failing a drug test following Argentina’s June 25 victory over Nigeria in Foxboro, Mass.
1994 — Tonya Harding is stripped of her national title and banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association because of her role in an attack on Nancy Kerrigan.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Pete Rose (4,256) and Eddie Murray (3,255) are the only two switch hitters in major league history to reach 3,000 career hits.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!