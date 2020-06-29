Morning Leadoff: June 30

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Garrison-Max earned a split in an odd-shaped doubleheader with Sawyer-Surrey at Garrison. Sawyer-Surrey prevailed 3-2 in the tightly-contested first game with Josh Myers going the distance for the pitching win. Garrison-Max cranked out 18 hits to claim a 22-7 five-inning victory in the second game. The hosts scored 11 runs in the first inning and 10 more in the fourth. Aaron Hendrickson clouted a grand slam to lead the G-M blowout. Jay Melaas and Joe Sayler also rapped round-trippers for G-M, now 14-4 on the year.