Morning Leadoff: June 3

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Bruins swept a pair of Senior Babe Ruth baseball games from Linton by the scores of 20-10 and 5-2. In the first game the Bruins plated six runs in the third inning and eight in the fourth. Justin Riveland led the Bruins attack with three hits. Bismarck pitchers Brandon Monson and London Nelson had a shutout going until the sixth inning of the second game when Linton scored twice. There were only three hits in the second contest, two by Bismarck and one by Linton.