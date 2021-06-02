Morning Leadoff: June 3

MORNING LEADOFF
Thursday, June 3
High school baseball: State Class A tournament, Mandan Memorial Ballpark, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 4 West Century, 11:30 a.m.; No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 3 West Minot, 4:30 p.m.; No. 1 West Legacy vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks Red River, 6:30 p.m. State Class B Tournament, Jamestown, quarterfinals: No. 2 Central Cass vs. Renville County, 11:30 a.m.; No. 3 LaMoure-L-M vs. North Star, 1:30 p.m.; No. 1 Langdon-E-M vs. Beulah, 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Thompson vs. No. 5 Minot Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Mandan vs. No. 4 East Valley City, 10 a.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 3 West Legacy, 10 a.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Century, 10 a.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East Grand Forks Central, 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East West Fargo, Noon; No. 2 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 3 West Bismarck, 2:15 p.m.; No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 West Mandan vs. No. 3 East Fargo Davies, 6:45 p.m.
High school softball: State Class A tournament at Fort Lincoln Field, Mandan, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Valley City vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, 11 a.m.; No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 1 p.m.; No. 1 West Century vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks Central; No. 2 East West Fargo vs. No. 3 West Bismarck. State Class B Tournament, Jamestown, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Des-Lacs Burlington-Lewis & Clark vs. May-Port-C-G, 11 a.m.; No. 2 East Thompson vs. No. 3 West Beulah, 1 p.m.; No. 1 East Central Cass vs. No. 4 West Wilton-Wing, 4 p.m.; No. 2 West Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood vs. No. 3 East Kindred-Richland, 6 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Auto racing: Ironman 100 (Night 1), 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
College baseball: NCAA regionals: North Dakota State at Stanford, 3 p.m.
High school baseball: State Class A tournament, Mandan Memorial Ballpark, loser out: 11:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.; semifinals: 4:30/6:30 p.m. State Class B Tournament, Jamestown.
High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks.
High school girls soccer: State tournament at Grand Forks: loser out: 12/2:15 p.m.; semifinals: 4:30/6:45 p.m.
High school softball: State Class A tournament at Fort Lincoln Field, Mandan, loser out, 11 a.m./1 p.m., semifinals: 4/6 p.m. State Class B Tournament, Jamestown.
NAHL playoffs: Game 1: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City
TV TODAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES
11 a.m.
ESPN — Game 1: James Madison vs. Oklahoma
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: Georgia vs. Oklahoma St.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Game 3: Arizona vs. Alabama
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 4: Florida St. vs. UCLA
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Memorial, First Round, Dublin, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, First Round, San Francisco
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Kansas City
NBA PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
TNT — Game 6: Denver at Portland
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 6: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers
NHL PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 3: Boston at NY Islanders
7 p.m.
USA — Game 3: Carolina at Tampa Bay
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Thursday/Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: French Open, Second Round, Paris
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck put on quite a show at the Community Bowl en route to the 31st boys track title in school history. BHS athletes won seven events while piling up 194 points. Sophomore Jake Leingang led the way, winning the two distance events. Kendall Kautz took first in the high jump, Alex Neumiller led the way in the long jump and three Demon relay teams ran to victory.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Bruins swept a pair of Senior Babe Ruth baseball games from Linton by the scores of 20-10 and 5-2. In the first game the Bruins plated six runs in the third inning and eight in the fourth. Justin Riveland led the Bruins attack with three hits. Bismarck pitchers Brandon Monson and London Nelson had a shutout going until the sixth inning of the second game when Linton scored twice. There were only three hits in the second contest, two by Bismarck and one by Linton.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Gary Purpur, Grand Forks Central's all-time leading scorer, has signed a WCHA letter of intent to attend the University of North Dakota. Purpur, son of former Sioux hockey coach Cliff (Fido) Purpur, set a Central record with 21 goals and 52 assists while leading the Redskins to their 11th straight state hockey championship.
