Morning Leadoff: June 29

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck great Bill Shirley was inducted into the state softball hall of fame along with three other stars of years gone by. Shirley said the more memorable experiences during a 23-year softball career include hitting into a triple play and rapping three hits to help beat hall of famer Stan Berquam of Fargo. Shirley joins Bismarckers Robert Byrne, Clem Kelly, Elna Kavonius, Don Tarbox, Russ Anderson, Adam Brown, Paul Louder, Joe Schmidt, Pete Volk, Olive Jacobson Kistner and Melvin Peterson in the hall.

SPORTS HISTORY

1990 — Dave Stewart of the Oakland A’s pitches the first of two no-hitters on this day, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0. Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers duplicates Stewart’s feat, throwing a 6-0 no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s the first time in major league history that two no-hitters are pitched in the two leagues on the same day.

1991 — Britain’s Nick Brown scores a big upset at Wimbledon, beating 10th-seeded Goran Ivanisevic 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the second round. Brown, at 591 the lowest-ranked player in the men’s championship, posts the biggest upset, based on comparative rankings, since the ATP began compiling world rankings in 1973.