Morning Leadoff: June 29

Monday, June 29
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Williston, Grondahl Field, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League Baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 30
Baseball: Minot Vistas at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Fargo Post 400 at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — Doosan Bears at Kiwoom Heroes
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Burnley at Crystal Palace
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, Round Robin
11 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, Round Robin
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Williston native Andy Leer is off to a strong start in the Minnesota Twins organization. In his most recent game with Elizabethton of the Appalachian Rookie League, Leer went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. He has played in four of Elizabethton's six games and is hitting .429.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): It's about 45 miles from Linton to Bismarck as the crow flies, but Brad Ulland and Dick Goritz didn't allow distance to disrupt their amazing double. Ulland aced the 236-yard first hole at the Linton Country Club while using a driver on Wednesday. The same day Goritz lofted a 160-yard hole- -in-one on the 17th hole at Hawktree Golf Club. He used a 7-iron. Witnesses at Linton were Mel Jahner, Sonny Lipp and Gary Bentz. At Hawktree, Jack Knudson, Don Knapp and Tim Spangenberg verified Goritz's ace.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck great Bill Shirley was inducted into the state softball hall of fame along with three other stars of years gone by. Shirley said the more memorable experiences during a 23-year softball career include hitting into a triple play and rapping three hits to help beat hall of famer Stan Berquam of Fargo. Shirley joins Bismarckers Robert Byrne, Clem Kelly, Elna Kavonius, Don Tarbox, Russ Anderson, Adam Brown, Paul Louder, Joe Schmidt, Pete Volk, Olive Jacobson Kistner and Melvin Peterson in the hall.
1990 — Dave Stewart of the Oakland A’s pitches the first of two no-hitters on this day, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0. Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers duplicates Stewart’s feat, throwing a 6-0 no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s the first time in major league history that two no-hitters are pitched in the two leagues on the same day.
1991 — Britain’s Nick Brown scores a big upset at Wimbledon, beating 10th-seeded Goran Ivanisevic 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the second round. Brown, at 591 the lowest-ranked player in the men’s championship, posts the biggest upset, based on comparative rankings, since the ATP began compiling world rankings in 1973.
1994 — Martina Navratilova sets a Wimbledon record, playing her 266th career match. Navratilova passes Billie Jean King’s record of 265 when she and Manon Bollegraf beat Ingelisa Driehuis and Maja Muric 6-4, 6-2 in a doubles quarterfinal.
2004 — Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks becomes the fourth pitcher to record 4,000 strikeouts when he strikes out San Diego’s Jeff Cirillo in the eighth inning of the Padres’ 3-2 win.
Sam Sneed (1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s), Raymond Floyd (1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s) and Davis Love III (1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s) each won in four different decades. Phil Mickelson was attempting to accomplish the feat at the Travelers Championships, but finished xxxxx.
