Morning Leadoff: June 29

Tuesday, June 29
American Legion baseball: Grand Forks at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.; West Fargo at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Senators at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30
American Legion baseball: West Fargo Patriots at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.; Grand Forks at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Mandan A’s at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Scarlets at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Legion baseball: Jamestown Scarlets at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., Omaha, Neb.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 4, Redon to Fougeres, 93.5 miles
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN -- L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Chicago
9 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
NBA PLAYOFFS
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 4: Milwaukee at Atlanta
NHL
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — 2021 NHL Awards Show
SOCCER
12 p.m.
ESPN — Euros: England vs. Germany, Round of 16, London
2 p.m.
ESPN — Euros: Sweden vs. Ukraine, Round of 16, Glasgow, Scotland
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)
ESPN — Wimbledon, First Round, London
10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Wimbledon, First Round, London
WNBA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Connecticut at Washington
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jake DeForest shot a 77 for a two-stroke victory in the Sam Bakken Classic at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan. DeForest, who will be a sophomore at St. Mary's, shot a 73 in the first round of the Dakota Junior Golf Association event at Tom O'Leary Golf Course. His total of 150 was good enough to edge runner-up Troy Ressler of Bismarck.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Cody Vilhauer had five of Wishek's 24 hits as the visitors completed a 14-11, 10-2 doubleheader sweep of the Mandan A's at Memorial Ballpark. Kelly McCleary went the distance on the hill for Wishek in the nightcap, scattering nine hits. He also rapped two hits in the contest, including a home run. John Engstrom had three hits for the A's in the opener and Gabe Brucker collected three hits in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mandan's American Legion team made a rare mound appearance by Jim Gronowski a success, backing him with enough offense for an 8-6 victory over Jamestown at Memorial Ballpark. Gronowski, normally an outfielder, breezed into the eighth inning with an 8-1 lead, but had to give way to Jeff Zwarych as Jamestown rallied for five runs. Hank Jeske was charged with the loss.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Montreal Canadiens won the 1993 Stanley Cup, beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-1. Goalie Patrick Roy of the Canadiens won the Conn Smythe (MVP).
