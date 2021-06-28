Morning Leadoff: June 29

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Cody Vilhauer had five of Wishek's 24 hits as the visitors completed a 14-11, 10-2 doubleheader sweep of the Mandan A's at Memorial Ballpark. Kelly McCleary went the distance on the hill for Wishek in the nightcap, scattering nine hits. He also rapped two hits in the contest, including a home run. John Engstrom had three hits for the A's in the opener and Gabe Brucker collected three hits in the second game.