Morning Leadoff: June 28

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Washburn eked out a doubleheader sweep on the road against the Mandan A's. Washburn out-hit the A's 9-2 but needed a three-run seventh inning to win 7-5 in the first game. Washburn scored the final two runs of the game to win the nightcap 6-4. Tyler Becker and Derrick Cote earned the wins for Washburn. Aaron Schreve and Greg Mantz were the losing pitchers.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Gary Hamblet survived a back-nine charge by fellow Fargoan Brad Schmierer to capture the title in the state junior golf tournament at the Fargo Country Club. Hamblet, who claimed medalist honors with a 71 in the qualifying round, finished with a two-day total of 147. Schmierer and Clay Boelz, also of Fargo, were six strokes back.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Joey Logano won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in NASCAR’s top series on June 27, 2009 at the age of 19 years, 35 days old.

