Morning Leadoff: June 28

SCHEDULE
Sunday, June 28
Baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, June 29
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Williston, Grondahl Field, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League Baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 30
Baseball: Minot Vistas at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Fargo Post 400 at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Baseball: Fargo Post 400 at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Watford City, 1 p.m; Mandan Chiefs at Aberdeen Smittys, 3 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS1 – NASCAR Truck Series from Pocono
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series from Pocono
3 p.m.
FS1 -- NASCAR Cup Series from Pocono
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
RODEO
10 a.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
SOCCER
7 a.m.
ESPN — English FA Cup: Arsenal at Sheffield United, Quarterfinal
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Southampton at Watford
12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Italian Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles 3rd Place & Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, Round Robin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fargo Tharaldson pitchers intentionally walked Angelena Mexicano four times in the second championship game of the Class C women's division at the McQuade Softball Tournament. When Tharldson's finally pitched to Mexicano, all it took was one pitch. Mexicano belted a solo shot over the left field fence in a 22-8 Bismarck Moritz Sports and Marine victory.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Washburn eked out a doubleheader sweep on the road against the Mandan A's. Washburn out-hit the A's 9-2 but needed a three-run seventh inning to win 7-5 in the first game. Washburn scored the final two runs of the game to win the nightcap 6-4. Tyler Becker and Derrick Cote earned the wins for Washburn. Aaron Schreve and Greg Mantz were the losing pitchers.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Gary Hamblet survived a back-nine charge by fellow Fargoan Brad Schmierer to capture the title in the state junior golf tournament at the Fargo Country Club. Hamblet, who claimed medalist honors with a 71 in the qualifying round, finished with a two-day total of 147. Schmierer and Clay Boelz, also of Fargo, were six strokes back.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Joey Logano won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in NASCAR’s top series on June 27, 2009 at the age of 19 years, 35 days old.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!