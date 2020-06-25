Morning Leadoff: June 26

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Greg Gronberg didn't take long to certify that a new state match play golf champion was in the offing. Gronberg, seeded 32nd, defeated defending state match play champion and fellow Bismarck golfer Mike Huber 3 and 2. The upset was the highlight of the first round of the state match play tournament at Hawktree Golf Club.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Like a crafty old prizefighter, Bismarck Dust-Tex got banged around some, but hung around until the final bell and eked out a split decision. Dust-Tex, defeated 13-8 by Bismarck Budweiser-Sidelines in the first championship game, bounced back to win the Class C men's championship in the McQuade Softball Tournament. Dust-Tex outlasted Budweiser-Sidelines 17-16 in the second title contest. Jim Pulver cracked a two-run home run as Dust-Tex scored four times in the fifth inning and Randy Piatz's three-run homer accounted for all the runs in the sixth as Dust-Tex pulled ahead 16-11.