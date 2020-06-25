Morning Leadoff: June 26

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, June 26
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot; Bismarck Senators at Hazen 5:30 p.m.; Velva at Bismarck 15’s, 5 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, June 27
Baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 12:35/7:05 p.m. Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, June 28
Baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — West Coast at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA: From Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — NC Dinos at Doosan Bears
NHL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Draft Lottery
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Team Challenge from Las Vegas
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta
TENNIS
7 a.m./3 p.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Round Robin & Doubles Semifinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Greg Gronberg didn't take long to certify that a new state match play golf champion was in the offing. Gronberg, seeded 32nd, defeated defending state match play champion and fellow Bismarck golfer Mike Huber 3 and 2. The upset was the highlight of the first round of the state match play tournament at Hawktree Golf Club.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Like a crafty old prizefighter, Bismarck Dust-Tex got banged around some, but hung around until the final bell and eked out a split decision. Dust-Tex, defeated 13-8 by Bismarck Budweiser-Sidelines in the first championship game, bounced back to win the Class C men's championship in the McQuade Softball Tournament. Dust-Tex outlasted Budweiser-Sidelines 17-16 in the second title contest. Jim Pulver cracked a two-run home run as Dust-Tex scored four times in the fifth inning and Randy Piatz's three-run homer accounted for all the runs in the sixth as Dust-Tex pulled ahead 16-11.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Al Allstadt has resigned as the Minot High School wrestling coach to accept a position as an assistant mat mentor in the Bloomington, Minn., public school system. In his only season as the Minot head coach, Allstadt led the Magicians to an 11-0 dual record and their fourth straight state championship.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In the 2000-01 season the Minnesota Wild joined the NHL alongside the Columbus Blue Jackets.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!