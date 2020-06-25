Morning Leadoff: June 26

Morning Leadoff: June 26

MORNING LEADOFF

SCHEDULE

Friday, June 26

Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot; Bismarck Senators at Hazen 5:30 p.m.; Velva at Bismarck 15’s, 5 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, June 27

Baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot.

Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 12:35/7:05 p.m. Municipal Ballpark.

Sunday, June 28

Baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot.

Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — West Coast at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA: From Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — NC Dinos at Doosan Bears

NHL

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Draft Lottery

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Team Challenge from Las Vegas

RUGBY

2 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta

TENNIS

7 a.m./3 p.m.

TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Round Robin & Doubles Semifinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Greg Gronberg didn't take long to certify that a new state match play golf champion was in the offing. Gronberg, seeded 32nd, defeated defending state match play champion and fellow Bismarck golfer Mike Huber 3 and 2. The upset was the highlight of the first round of the state match play tournament at Hawktree Golf Club.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Like a crafty old prizefighter, Bismarck Dust-Tex got banged around some, but hung around until the final bell and eked out a split decision. Dust-Tex, defeated 13-8 by Bismarck Budweiser-Sidelines in the first championship game, bounced back to win the Class C men's championship in the McQuade Softball Tournament. Dust-Tex outlasted Budweiser-Sidelines 17-16 in the second title contest. Jim Pulver cracked a two-run home run as Dust-Tex scored four times in the fifth inning and Randy Piatz's three-run homer accounted for all the runs in the sixth as Dust-Tex pulled ahead 16-11.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Al Allstadt has resigned as the Minot High School wrestling coach to accept a position as an assistant mat mentor in the Bloomington, Minn., public school system. In his only season as the Minot head coach, Allstadt led the Magicians to an 11-0 dual record and their fourth straight state championship.

TRIVIA ANSWER

In the 2000-01 season the Minnesota Wild joined the NHL alongside the Columbus Blue Jackets.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evan Zastoupil
Bismarck Obituaries

Evan Zastoupil

Evan Charles Zastoupil, a rambunctious bright-eyed life-long resident of North Dakota, died unexpectedly May 7, 2020, at the age of 25 in Hebron.

Nolan Wintermeyer
Bismarck Obituaries

Nolan Wintermeyer

Nolan Jay Wintermeyer, 41, was born May 24, 1979, to David Sr. and Marley Wintermeyer. Nolan passed away June 22, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospita…

Bismarck Obituaries

Ralph and Jane Winge

Ralph M. Winge and Jane W. Winge, of Litchville, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020, and June 12, 2020, respectively. A memorial service will…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News