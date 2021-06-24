Morning Leadoff: June 25

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, June 25
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at The Battle of Omaha; Mandan Chiefs at Heilman Performance Tournament, Minot; Watford City Walleye at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Softball: McQuade Tournament: Clem Kelley, McQuade Diamonds, Scheels Complex, Cottonwood (Bismarck); Mandan Diamonds.
Saturday, June 26
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at The Battle of Omaha.
IFL: Bismarck at Sioux Falls Storm, 7:05 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 5:05 p.m.
Softball: McQuade Tournament: Clem Kelley, McQuade Diamonds, Scheels Complex, Cottonwood (Bismarck); Mandan Diamonds.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Series: From Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 11: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Omaha, Neb.
CYCLING
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, Johns Creek, Ga.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Second Round, Cromwell, Conn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Akron, Ohio
GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Competition, St. Louis
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
BSN — Cleveland at Minnesota
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 2: Atlanta at Milwaukee
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 7: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Trey is a synonym for the number three. Trey Jacobson of Watford City pulled off a special kind of trey during the recently-concluded school year. He was named to three all-state teams -- first team in baseball and football and second team in basketball. Now he's picked up a fourth accolade as the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association's high school male athlete of the year.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Former Bismarck High School hockey player James Massen was chosen in the sixth round of the NHL draft, pick No. 194 overall, by the New Jersey Devils. The Devils are the two-time defending champions of the NHL's Eastern Conference. Massen is the first Bismarck native ever to be drafted by the NHL. Massen is coming off a 36-goal, 39-assist season with Sioux Falls of the USHL.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dave Nordquist hammered three hits, including a double and home run, to lead Washburn to a 7-1 American Legion baseball victory at Max. Dick Schacher also collected three hits for the visitors. Washburn hurler Bob Martin extended his record to 4-0 with the win. Rod Schalesky took the loss. Washburn improved to 7-1 with the victory.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Reggie Leach scored goals in 10 straight NHL playoff games in 1976 for the Philadelphia Flyers.
