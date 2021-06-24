Morning Leadoff: June 25

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Trey is a synonym for the number three. Trey Jacobson of Watford City pulled off a special kind of trey during the recently-concluded school year. He was named to three all-state teams -- first team in baseball and football and second team in basketball. Now he's picked up a fourth accolade as the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association's high school male athlete of the year.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Former Bismarck High School hockey player James Massen was chosen in the sixth round of the NHL draft, pick No. 194 overall, by the New Jersey Devils. The Devils are the two-time defending champions of the NHL's Eastern Conference. Massen is the first Bismarck native ever to be drafted by the NHL. Massen is coming off a 36-goal, 39-assist season with Sioux Falls of the USHL.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dave Nordquist hammered three hits, including a double and home run, to lead Washburn to a 7-1 American Legion baseball victory at Max. Dick Schacher also collected three hits for the visitors. Washburn hurler Bob Martin extended his record to 4-0 with the win. Rod Schalesky took the loss. Washburn improved to 7-1 with the victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER