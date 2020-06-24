Morning Leadoff: June 25

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, June 25
Baseball: Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Capitals at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Softball: USA Patriots vs. Bismarck Larks, 7 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, June 26
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot; Bismarck Senators at Hazen 5:30 p.m.; Velva at Bismarck 15’s, 5 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney
BOXING
7 p.m.
ESPN — Super Bantamweights: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Hanwha Eagles at Samsung Lions
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — NC Dinos at Doosan Bears
SOCCER
12 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Watford at Burnley
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
TENNIS
7 a.m./4 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Esley Thorton, who helped Bismarck High School win state championships in football, basketball and track has been named the male high school athlete of the year by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. He joins Jake Miller and Dexter Werner as the only BHS athletes to pull off the football-basketball-track trifecta in the last seven decades.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Host Burlington disposed of the Bismarck Roughriders 16-1 in tournament baseball action. The game was halted by the 10-run rule after five innings. Burlington out-hit the Roughriders 15-3. Matt Bosch's double was the only extra-base hit for the Roughriders.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): John Frith broke into an elite group when he shot four consecutive 25s in league shooting at the Capital City Gun Club. Frith, who has been shooting for a short time, is the third shooter to accomplish the feat in Bismarck. Bill Bilbrey and Larry Myers are the only other Capital City club shooters to shoot four straight 25s in league competition.
SPORTS HISTORY
1948 — Joe Louis knocks out Jersey Joe Walcott in the 11th round in New York to defend his world heavyweight title. Louis announces his retirement after the fight.
1969 — Pancho Gonzalez, 41, wins the longest tennis match in Wimbledon history by beating Charles Pasarell in a 112-game match, 22-24, 1-6, 16-14, 6-3, 11-9. The match is played over two days and lasts 5 hours, 12 minutes.
1997 — The NHL continues its expansion, officially approving the addition of four teams during the next three years. The Nashville Predators are to begin play in the 1998-99 season as the League’s 27th team, followed one year later by the Atlanta Thrashers. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild take the ice in the 2000-01 season.
1999 — San Antonio wins its first NBA championship, defeating the New York Knicks 78-77 in Game 5 of the Finals. The Spurs, keyed by finals MVP Tim Duncan’s 31 points, becomes the first former ABA team to win the championship.
2006 — Bernard Lagat becomes the first runner in the history of the U.S. track and field championships to sweep the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, after winning the shorter race.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In the 2007 NHL draft, Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks) and James van Riemsdyk (Philadelphia Flyers) were selected with the top two picks.
