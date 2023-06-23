MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, June 24

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors vs. Central, 4:30 p.m. and Bellevue West, 7 p.m. at Battle of Omaha tournament.

High school football: Shrine All-Star Games at Mayville State: 11-man, 4 p.m.; 9-man, 7 p.m.

Softball: McQuade tournament, 7:30 a.m. (all divisions, all complexes).

Sunday, June 25

American Legion baseball: Governors at Battle of Omaha tournament, Omaha, Neb.; Williston at Reps, 1 p.m., Haaland Field.

Softball: McQuade tournament, championship games, 1:20 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Sioux City at Fargo-Moorhead

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Nashville Superspeedway

8 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Menards Series Racing: Elko New Market, Minn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL WORLD SERES

6 p.m.

ESPN —Final, Game 1: LSU vs. Florida

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: PGA Championship, Springfield, N.J.

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Series: The Royal Ascot, Berkshire, England

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBAL

12 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London

3 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at Detroit

SOCCER

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Group A, Chicago

SOFTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Warren

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York

USFL

7 p.m.

NBC — North Division Championship: Michigan at Pittsburgh

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Travis Ulmer of Mandan surged to the lead on the back straightaway in the 15th and final lap to take the checkered flag in the WISSOTA Street Stocks feature race at Dacotah Speedway. Ulmer, Allen Frederick of Richardton and Brad Kadrmas each held the lead in the final two laps, but it was Ulmer pulling out his first win of the campaign.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): North Dakota took its seventh straight loss in the Badlands Bowl with a 27-13 defeat at the hands of Montana. Mandan’s Justin Fleck starred in the contest, rushing for 119 yards, three short of a Badlands Bowl record, and a touchdown, and was selected as North Dakota’s offensive player of the game. Fleck’s fourth-quarter touchdown run briefly tied the game at 13 before the Montana squad took the lead back for good with an 83-yard passing touchdown from Jeff Schultz to Kyle Samson.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Thanks to a 2 and 1 performance in the championship match, Tracey Scott of Dickinson defeated Bill Wood of Bismarck to win the Apple Creek Invitational golf tournament. Scott defeated Paul Chapman, Loyd Orser and Dana Barbie en route to the title match with Wood in the nine-hole match play tournament.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Yao Ming at 7-6 was the No. 1 pick in 2002 by the Houston Rockets. Ralph Sampson at 7-4 (No. 1, 1983 Rockets) and Lou Alcindor at 7-2 (1969, Milwaukee Bucks) are third and fourth on the list.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)