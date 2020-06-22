Morning Leadoff: June 23

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, June 22
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Jamestown at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Grand Forks Royals, 5 p.m.; Minot Metros at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 23
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Governors at West Fargo 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League Baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, June 24
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Hazen, 5 p.m.; Minot Metros at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Mandan Chiefs at Pierre, S.D., 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, June 25
Baseball: Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Capitals at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BOXING
7 p.m.
ESPN — Super Flyweights: Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco, Las Vegas
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — Hanwha Eagles at Samsung Lions
SOCCER
12 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Brighton at Leicester City
12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Italian Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Parma at Genoa
TENNIS
7 a.m./4 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The North Dakota High School Activities Association has approved a shot clock for Class B boys and girls basketball. The NDHSAA board of directors voted 7-4 to approve a 35-second clock for boys and a 30-second clock for girls. Class A boys teams have been playing with a shot clock since 1996. The girls came on board in 2001
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The North Dakota High School Activities Association has given final approval to move the 2001 state track meet to the Bismarck Community Bowl. As a result, several thousand athletes and spectators will pour into Bismarck on the last weekend in May. Bismarck last played host to the tournament in 1997 due to Red River flooding in Grand Forks.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mayville State college baseball coach Al Meyer was named District 12 NAIA baseball coach of the year for 1970. Meyer guided the Comets to the North Dakota College Athletic Conference and District 12 titles this spring. He's a Mayville State graduate.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Oregon State with three, winning the championships in 2006, 2007 and 2018. The Beavers and South Carolina (2010 and 2011) are the only teams under the current format to win consecutive titles. Vanderbilt is the only other team with multiple championships since 2003.
