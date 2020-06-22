Morning Leadoff: June 23

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Parma at Genoa

TENNIS

7 a.m./4 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The North Dakota High School Activities Association has approved a shot clock for Class B boys and girls basketball. The NDHSAA board of directors voted 7-4 to approve a 35-second clock for boys and a 30-second clock for girls. Class A boys teams have been playing with a shot clock since 1996. The girls came on board in 2001

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The North Dakota High School Activities Association has given final approval to move the 2001 state track meet to the Bismarck Community Bowl. As a result, several thousand athletes and spectators will pour into Bismarck on the last weekend in May. Bismarck last played host to the tournament in 1997 due to Red River flooding in Grand Forks.