Morning Leadoff: June 23

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Mandan A's earned a split in an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Williston. Williston rallied from a 5-1 deficit to win the first game 9-6 and Mandan shut down a seventh-inning rally to claim a 6-5 victory in the second game. Jordan Axness of the Oilers picked up the win in the first game with Keetan Wanner taking the loss. Jackson Wenstrom, now 3-0, won the second game. Alex Haaland was tagged with the loss. With the split the A's stand 8-6.