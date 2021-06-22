Morning Leadoff: June 23

MORNING LEADOFF
Wednesday, June 23
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck Senators at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at The Battle of Omaha; Mandan A’s at Dickinson Volunteers, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
LEGION BASEBALL
5 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen vs. Garrison
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Game 9: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: BMW Open, First Round, Munich
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Philadelphia
3 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Angels
6 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
9 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 6: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders
SOCCER
11 a.m.
ESPN — Euros: Slovakia vs. Spain, Group E
ESPN2 — Euros: Sweden vs. Poland, Group E
2 p.m.
ESPN — Euros: Portugal vs. France, Group F
ESPN2 — Euros: Germany vs. Hungary, Group F
4 p.m.
FS1 — Copa America: Ecuador vs. Peru, Group B
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa America: Colombia vs. Brazil, Group B
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne (ATP/WTA); Mallorca & Bad Homburg (ATP/WTA), Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Mandan A's earned a split in an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Williston. Williston rallied from a 5-1 deficit to win the first game 9-6 and Mandan shut down a seventh-inning rally to claim a 6-5 victory in the second game. Jordan Axness of the Oilers picked up the win in the first game with Keetan Wanner taking the loss. Jackson Wenstrom, now 3-0, won the second game. Alex Haaland was tagged with the loss. With the split the A's stand 8-6.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Minot and Bismarck split a free-scoring Legion baseball doubleheader in Minot. The Vistas won the first game 7-6 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Bismarck sped away to an 11-1 lead and claimed the nightcap 14-7. Dan Roberts had two hits and a home run for Minot in the first game. Travis Dressler drilled three hits, including a home run, for the Governors in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Rich Reese, formerly a first baseman for the Bismarck-Mandan Pards in the Northern League, lined two solo home runs as the Minnesota Twins mauled the Oakland A's 10-1 at Metropolitan Stadium. Reese connected in the second inning off Catfish Hunter and in sixth off reliever Daryl Patterson. He also rapped an RBI single to pump some life into his batting average, which was .179 at game time.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Milwaukee Bucks, featuring Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, lost 4-3 to the Boston Celtics in the 1974 NBA Finals.
