Morning Leadoff: June 22

Sunday, June 21
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Monday, June 22
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Jamestown at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Grand Forks Royals, 5 p.m.; Minot Metros at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 23
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Governors at West Fargo 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League Baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FOX -- NASCAR Cup Series from Talladega
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns
SOCCER
12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Italian Serie A: AC Milan at Lecce
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The West took command early and defeated the East 4-1 in the first match of the Optimist All-Star volleyball series at Fargo North. Scores were 25-15, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 15-9. Allison Opp of Hazen had a big night for the West with eight kills, three blocks, three digs and an ace. Jenna Green led the way for the east with eight kills, a block and two aces. The series moves to Bismarck for the second and final match.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Mandan A's have seen better days. The A's journeyed to Garrison and absorbed a doubleheader pounding from host Garrison-Max. Scores were 20-3 and 19-4. The two teams combined for five home runs. Greg Mantz connected for Mandan in the first game and Aaron Boyer followed suit in the second game. Garrison-Max, now 10-1, got round-trippers from Steve Kittleson and Dustin Torgerson in the first game and Aaron Hendrickson in the second game. Shawn Heilman and Jarod Klabunde were G-M's winning pitchers.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Minot Farmers Union defeated Fargo Josef's 7-3 for the championship of the Missouri Slope men's fast pitch softball tournament on the Bismarck diamonds. A fifth-inning error opened the door to five Farmers Union runs. George Killmer was the winning pitcher in the title game. Charlie Anderson rapped two hits for the champions from Minot. Farmers Union edged the Bismarck Elks in the semifinals. Josef's downed Fargo Ben's Auto 6-4 to reach the championship game. The tournament attracted 20 teams.
1949 — Ezzard Charles scores a 15-round unanimous decision over Jersey Joe Walcott at Comiskey Park in Chicago to win the vacant world heavyweight title.
1979 — Larry Holmes stops Mike Weaver in the 12th round to retain the WBC heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York.
1994 — The Houston Rockets, led by Hakeem Olajuwon, win their first NBA title, beating New York 90-84 in Game 7 of the finals. Olajuwon gets 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.
1999 — In one of the greatest upsets in Wimbledon’s 113-year history, top-ranked Martina Hingis loses 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round to Jelena Dokic, a 16-year-old qualifier ranked 129th.
2012 — Jerry Sandusky is convicted on 45 counts of sexually assaulting 10 boys over 15 years. The accusations had led to the firing of Joe Paterno, Penn State’s beloved coach who died of lung cancer Jan. 22. Penn State’s Board of Trustees ousted Paterno for what was called his “failure of leadership” surrounding allegations about Sandusky.
McEnroe’s epic eruption at chair umpire Edward James came at Wimbledon in 1981. McEnroe went on to win the match 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-3 over Tom Gullickson. McEnroe was later fined $1,500 for the episode.
