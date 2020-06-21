Morning Leadoff: June 22

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The West took command early and defeated the East 4-1 in the first match of the Optimist All-Star volleyball series at Fargo North. Scores were 25-15, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 15-9. Allison Opp of Hazen had a big night for the West with eight kills, three blocks, three digs and an ace. Jenna Green led the way for the east with eight kills, a block and two aces. The series moves to Bismarck for the second and final match.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Mandan A's have seen better days. The A's journeyed to Garrison and absorbed a doubleheader pounding from host Garrison-Max. Scores were 20-3 and 19-4. The two teams combined for five home runs. Greg Mantz connected for Mandan in the first game and Aaron Boyer followed suit in the second game. Garrison-Max, now 10-1, got round-trippers from Steve Kittleson and Dustin Torgerson in the first game and Aaron Hendrickson in the second game. Shawn Heilman and Jarod Klabunde were G-M's winning pitchers.