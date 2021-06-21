Morning Leadoff: June 22

ESPN2 — Euros: Croatia vs. Scotland, Group D

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne (ATP/WTA); Mallorca (ATP); Homburg (WTA), Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Nodak Race Club in Minot likely will suspend summer races until at least August. Lindsey Lawson, the club vice president, said that parts of the dirt race track will be used as a dike around the new grandstand on the North Dakota State Fair grounds. Minot is bracing for record Souris River flooding. Lawson did not rule out canceling the entire season.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Scot Mickelson of the Bismarck Governors normally causes trouble for opponents with the glove and bat. But against Williston he added a new twist, striking out 15 batters while pitching the Governors to a 7-5 victory over Williston at Municipal Ballpark. Williston recovered to win the second game 4-2 as Tyler Mann blanked the hosts over the final six innings. Joel Stugelmeyer rapped four hits in the twin bill for Bismarck.