Morning Leadoff: June 22

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, June 22
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 9:35 a.m./6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, June 23
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Bismarck Senators at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at The Battle of Omaha; Mandan A’s at Dickinson Volunteers, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Game 7: Tennessee vs. Texas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 8: Mississippi St. vs. Virginia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
BSN — Cincinnati at Minnesota
9 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery, New York
8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 5: Montreal at Vegas
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Euros: Czech Republic vs. England, Group D
ESPN2 — Euros: Croatia vs. Scotland, Group D
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne (ATP/WTA); Mallorca (ATP); Homburg (WTA), Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Nodak Race Club in Minot likely will suspend summer races until at least August. Lindsey Lawson, the club vice president, said that parts of the dirt race track will be used as a dike around the new grandstand on the North Dakota State Fair grounds. Minot is bracing for record Souris River flooding. Lawson did not rule out canceling the entire season.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Scot Mickelson of the Bismarck Governors normally causes trouble for opponents with the glove and bat. But against Williston he added a new twist, striking out 15 batters while pitching the Governors to a 7-5 victory over Williston at Municipal Ballpark. Williston recovered to win the second game 4-2 as Tyler Mann blanked the hosts over the final six innings. Joel Stugelmeyer rapped four hits in the twin bill for Bismarck.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mandan got to Bismarck pitching early and often for a 9-2 Western Division American Legion baseball victory at Memorial Ballpark. Jim Gronowski doubled and homered for Mandan and Broque Peake singled three times and knocked in four runs. Bismarck outfielder Russ Henegar connected for a solo home run in the fifth inning. The victory lifted Mandan's divisional record to 6-0.
TRIVIA ANSWER
At the age of 21 in 1953, Eddie Mathews led the major leagues in home runs with 47 for the Milwaukee Braves.
