Morning Leadoff: June 21

MORNING LEADOFF
Monday, June 21
American Legion baseball: Minot Metros at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m.; Jamestown vs. Bismarck Scarlets, Noon.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 22
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 9:35 a.m./6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Cleveland
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Game 5: Stanford vs. Arizona, Omaha, Neb.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Game 6: Vanderbilt vs. N.C. State Omaha
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Baltimore
7 p.m.
BSN – Cincinnati at Minnesota
10 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 5: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — Euros: Ukraine vs. Austria, Group C
ESPN2 — Euros: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, Group C
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Euros: Russia vs. Denmark, Group B
ESPN2 — Euros: Finland vs. Belgium, Group B
4 p.m.
FS1 — Copa America: Uruguay vs. Chile, Group A
7 p.m.
FS1 — Copa America: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Group A
TRACK AND FIELD
6/7 p.m.
NBCSN/NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying/Finals, Eugene, Ore.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Governors captured the championship in the Red River Classic American Legion baseball tournament in Fargo with a 12-3 victory over Alexandria, Minn. Erik Peterson finished a home run short of the cycle, going 5-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Bismarck attack. Tyler Richter added three hits, while Austin Zorn, Cole Winbauer and Sam Ingemansen rapped two hits apiece. Zorn and Peterson were named co-tournament MVPs. Nick Jangula was the winning pitcher.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Lisbon's American Legion team was scheduled to play 14 innings of baseball at Wishek, and it did, but not the way it anticipated. In the first game, Wishek edged the visitors 5-4 with a run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Lisbon bounced back to crush the hosts 12-0 in a five-inning second-game blowout. Both Tyler Storhaug and Cody Vilhauer went the distance on the mound in the first game with Vilhauer earning the win. Jason Lee was credited with Lisbon's victory in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Minot First Western Bank slipped past Fargo Hektner Insurance 2-1 to claim the championship in the Missouri Slope men's fastpitch softball tournament. First National swept to four victories in the 24-team Bismarck tournament, downing Mandan Buckhorn Bar 7-0, the Bismarck Elks 4-0 and Jamestown Tomahawk Bar 6-3 to reach the finals. Dan Ziegler's three-run home run in the eighth inning lifted First Western past Tomahawk Bar. Gary Olmstead tripled home the go-ahead run for First Western in the fifth inning of the championship game.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Brooks Koepka (2017, 2018), Curtis Strange (1988, 1989) and Ben Hogan (1950, 1951).
CONTACT US
