Morning Leadoff: June 21

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Governors captured the championship in the Red River Classic American Legion baseball tournament in Fargo with a 12-3 victory over Alexandria, Minn. Erik Peterson finished a home run short of the cycle, going 5-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Bismarck attack. Tyler Richter added three hits, while Austin Zorn, Cole Winbauer and Sam Ingemansen rapped two hits apiece. Zorn and Peterson were named co-tournament MVPs. Nick Jangula was the winning pitcher.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Lisbon's American Legion team was scheduled to play 14 innings of baseball at Wishek, and it did, but not the way it anticipated. In the first game, Wishek edged the visitors 5-4 with a run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Lisbon bounced back to crush the hosts 12-0 in a five-inning second-game blowout. Both Tyler Storhaug and Cody Vilhauer went the distance on the mound in the first game with Vilhauer earning the win. Jason Lee was credited with Lisbon's victory in the second game.