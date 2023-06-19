MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, June 20

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, June 21

American Legion baseball: Watford City at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Beulah at Bismarck Senators, (2), 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Mandan A’s at Dickinson (2), 6 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 22

American Legion baseball: BismarckGovernors at Battle of Omaha tournament, Omaha, Neb.; Mandan Chiefs at Jamestown (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Friday, June 23

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

American Legion baseball: Governors at Battle of Omaha tournament, Omaha, Neb.; Reps at Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Senators at Willison (2), 1 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Softball: McQuade tournament.

RADIO TODAY

6:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Boston at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

1 p.m.

ESPN — Game 9: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, loser out

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 10: Teams TBD

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Draft Combine: From Phoenix

5:30 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Boston at Minnesota

9 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: Iceland vs. Portugal, Group J

FS2 — International Friendly: Colombia at Germany

3:35 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Guyana, Second Round

6 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Puerto Rico, Second Round

8:20 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: St. Kitts & Nevis vs. French Guiana, Second Round

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham, Early rounds

WNBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Dallas

9 p.m.

BSN Extra — Minnesota at Los Angeles

NBATV — Connecticut at Seattle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Dave Gayton from Fort Yates placed second in the 50-yard dash and high jump and was third in the 100 at Junior Olympic track meet in Inkster. Dave Gayton (high jump) and John Claymore (long jump) also had wins in the meet for the Fort Yates team.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brendan Flynn fired a one-hit shutout on the mound for Mandan in an 11-0 victory over Devils Lake. John Engstrom clubbed a grand slam in the win for the Chiefs. Aaron Boyer went 2-for-3 for Mandan with a pair of runs batted in.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Travis Baumiller’s three-run homer accounted for all of Kidder County’s runs in a 3-1 win over Lisbon in Legion baseball action. Ben Steinolfson pitched five innings to earn the pitching win. Jayden Miller doubled, walked and scored twice. Lisbon got two hits from Jace Berg.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Steve Carlton and Randy Johnson each had 19 strikeout games in defeat. Carlton’s came in 1969 against the New York Mets. The Big Unit fanned 19 vs. the Oakland A’s in 1997. Johnson also had a 17-strikeout, nine-inning outing which ended in defeat against the Cincinnati Reds in 1999.

