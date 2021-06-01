Morning Leadoff: June 2

MORNING LEADOFF
Wednesday, June 2
Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, June 3
High school baseball: State Class A tournament, Mandan Memorial Ballpark, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 4 West Century, 11:30 a.m.; No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 3 West Minot, 4:30 p.m.; No. 1 West Legacy vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks Red River, 6:30 p.m. State Class B Tournament, Jamestown, quarterfinals: No. 2 Central Cass vs. Renville County, 11:30 a.m.; No. 3 LaMoure-L-M vs. North Star, 1:30 p.m.; No. 1 Langdon-E-M vs. Beulah, 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Thompson vs. No. 5 Minot Ryan, 6:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Mandan vs. No. 4 East Valley City, 10 a.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 3 West Legacy, 10 a.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Century, 10 a.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East Grand Forks Central, 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East West Fargo, Noon; No. 2 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 3 West Bismarck, 2:15 p.m.; No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 West Mandan vs. No. 3 East Fargo Davies, 6:45 p.m.
High school softball: State Class A tournament at Fort Lincoln Field, Mandan, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Valley City vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, 11 a.m.; No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 1 p.m.; No. 1 West Century vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks Central; No. 2 East West Fargo vs. No. 3 West Bismarck. State Class B Tournament, Jamestown, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Des-Lacs Burlington-Lewis & Clark vs. May-Port-C-G, 11 a.m.; No. 2 East Thompson vs. No. 3 West Beulah, 1 p.m.; No. 1 East Central Cass vs. No. 4 West Wilton-Wing, 4 p.m.; No. 2 West Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood vs. No. 3 East Kindred-Richland, 6 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Baltimore
TV TODAY
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, Scottsdale, Ariz.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Baltimore
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Houston
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Atlanta at New York
9 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Dallas at L.A. Clippers
NHL PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 1: Montreal at Winnipeg
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: Vegas at Colorado
SOCCER
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: France vs. Wales
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Grant Dvorak’s second-place finish led St. Mary’s to the team title of the West Region golf meet at the Links of North Dakota. The Saints’ 310 was nine better than runner-up Century. Jake DeForest (78) and Tanner Megan (79) also had rounds in the 70s for the Saints. Jarl Abrahamson of Dickinson won medalist honors with a round of 74, one stroke lower than Dvorak.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tocker Pudwill defeated Tony “The Bullet” Bonsante by unanimous decision in an eight-round boxing match inside the Bismarck Civic Center. Pudwill improved his career record to 35-4 with the victory.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jeff Burgess of Bismarck High set a high school record in the javelin with a throw of 200 feet, five inches, at the state track meet in Valley City. The Demons, who won their fourth straight team title, also got a record performance from Terry Kringstad, Bruce Perry, Dave Sande and Keary Krause 440 relay.
TRIVIA ANSWER
West Fargo defeated Dickinson 18-2 in the 2017 Class A title game.
