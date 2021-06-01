Morning Leadoff: June 2

MORNING LEADOFF

Wednesday, June 2

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 3

High school baseball: State Class A tournament, Mandan Memorial Ballpark, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 4 West Century, 11:30 a.m.; No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 3 West Minot, 4:30 p.m.; No. 1 West Legacy vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks Red River, 6:30 p.m. State Class B Tournament, Jamestown, quarterfinals: No. 2 Central Cass vs. Renville County, 11:30 a.m.; No. 3 LaMoure-L-M vs. North Star, 1:30 p.m.; No. 1 Langdon-E-M vs. Beulah, 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Thompson vs. No. 5 Minot Ryan, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Mandan vs. No. 4 East Valley City, 10 a.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 3 West Legacy, 10 a.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Century, 10 a.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East Grand Forks Central, 10 a.m.