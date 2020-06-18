Morning Leadoff: June 19

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, June 19
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Williston, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, June 20
Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Bismarck Senators, 12 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, Municipal Ballpark, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 21
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Collingwood
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IHR: Royal Ascot, Day 4, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan Bears at LG Twins
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Doosan Bears at LG Twins
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Southampton at Norwich City
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference board will visit two schools in the Dakotas that have expressed interest in joining the league. The board announced planned visits for the fall to Minot State and the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota. Both schools are moving their athletic programs from NAIA to NCAA Division II.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Minot right-hander David Mayer pitched a no-hitter in the Vistas' rain-delayed 9-1 victory over Fridley, Minn., in the Missouri River Classic. He waited out a two-hour rain delay at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan to complete his six-inning pitching gem. With the victory, Mayer improved his record to 2-1 with a 1.65 earned-run average.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Roy Nystrom, formerly a coach at Grafton High School, has been named the new hockey coach of state-champion Grand Forks Central. Nystrom succeeds Serge Gambucci, who guided the Redskins for 21 seasons and to 10 straight state titles. Nystrom is a native of Eveleth, Minn., and played college hockey at the University of Minnesota. He was a 1964 All-American. He will be an assistant football coach at Central and teach psychology and sociology.
SPORTS HISTORY
1955 — Jack Fleck beats Ben Hogan by three strokes in a playoff round to win the U.S. Open.
1977 — Hubert Green wins the U.S. Open by one stroke over Lou Graham.
1986 — Len Bias, the second pick in the NBA draft made by the Boston Celtics two days before, dies of a heart attack induced by cocaine use.
1992 — Evander Holyfield wins a unanimous decision over Larry Holmes to remain unbeaten and retain the undisputed heavyweight title.
1999 — Dallas wins its first Stanley Cup, as Brett Hull’s controversial goal at 14:51 of the third overtime gives the Stars a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6.
2005 — Michael Campbell answers every challenge Tiger Woods throws his way for a two-shot victory in the U.S. Open. Campbell has clutch par saves and a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that proves to be the knockout punch.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Diana Taurasi has scored 8,575 points all with the Phoenix Mercury. Tina Thompson (7,488) and Tamika Catchings (7,380) rank second and third. Both are retired.
