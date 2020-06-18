Morning Leadoff: June 19

NBCSN — English Premier League: Southampton at Norwich City

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference board will visit two schools in the Dakotas that have expressed interest in joining the league. The board announced planned visits for the fall to Minot State and the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota. Both schools are moving their athletic programs from NAIA to NCAA Division II.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Minot right-hander David Mayer pitched a no-hitter in the Vistas' rain-delayed 9-1 victory over Fridley, Minn., in the Missouri River Classic. He waited out a two-hour rain delay at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan to complete his six-inning pitching gem. With the victory, Mayer improved his record to 2-1 with a 1.65 earned-run average.