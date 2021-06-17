Morning Leadoff: June 18

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Governors drilled 24 hits and started the Red River Classic in Fargo with two victories. Austin Zorn stopped Andover, Minn., 6-2, while Alec Grothe blanked Midway-Minto 10-0. Bismarck's Erik Peterson pounded out five hits in the two games. Jordan Kenner legged out an inside-the-park home run for the Governors in the second game.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Defending state Legion baseball Mandan defeated Saskatoon 8-0 to take the title in the sixth annual Missouri River Classic. Ben Goergen went the distance for Mandan's fourth and final victory of the tournament. He surrendered just three hits. Marshall Lipp paced the winning Chiefs with three hits and Greg Mantz added two hits.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Terry Froehlich's pitching and lots of hitting carried Mandan to a Western Division Legion baseball doubleheader sweep at Harvey. Froehlich pitched a two-hitter as Mandan won the first game 2-0. He struck out nine and didn't issue a walk. Mandan won the second game 13-1 in six innings. Mandan's Chris Assel finished the doubleheader with seven hits, a home run and four RBIs.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Kyle Seager with 85.