Morning Leadoff: June 18
Friday, June 18

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament (games at Municipal Ballpark unless otherwise noted): Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Capitals, 11 a.m.; Beulah Cyclones vs. Bismarck Scarlets, 1:30 p.m.; Dickinson Vols vs. Bismarck 15’s, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck 15’s, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck Reps vs. Dickinson Vols, 1:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Fargo Post 400 Comets vs. Beulah Cyclones, 4 p.m., Haaland Field; West Fargo Vets vs. Bismarck Senators, 6:30 p.m., Haaland Field.

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

Rodeo: 21st Annual PBR Bullriding Challenge, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

IFL: Bismarck at Green Bay Blizzard, 7:05 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament (games at Municipal Ballpark unless otherwise noted): Bismarck Scarlets vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Capitals vs. West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.; playoff pool games 4:30/7:30 p.m. at Municipal and Haaland.

Rodeo: 21st Annual PBR Bullriding Challenge, 7 p.m., Event Center.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Texas

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Nashville

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.

11:30 a.m./5 p.m.

GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: U.S. Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Texas

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:40 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: Philadelphia at Atlanta

9 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: Utah at L.A. Clippers

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

USA — Game 3: Vegas at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPN — Euros: Croatia vs. Czech Republic, Group D

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Euros: England vs. Scotland, Group D

4 p.m.

FS1 — Copa America: Chile vs. Bolivia, Group A

 

SWIMMING

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.

TRACK AND FIELD

6/9 p.m.

NBCSN/NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Eugene, Ore.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Governors drilled 24 hits and started the Red River Classic in Fargo with two victories. Austin Zorn stopped Andover, Minn., 6-2, while Alec Grothe blanked Midway-Minto 10-0. Bismarck's Erik Peterson pounded out five hits in the two games. Jordan Kenner legged out an inside-the-park home run for the Governors in the second game.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Defending state Legion baseball Mandan defeated Saskatoon 8-0 to take the title in the sixth annual Missouri River Classic. Ben Goergen went the distance for Mandan's fourth and final victory of the tournament. He surrendered just three hits. Marshall Lipp paced the winning Chiefs with three hits and Greg Mantz added two hits. 

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Terry Froehlich's pitching and lots of hitting carried Mandan to a Western Division Legion baseball doubleheader sweep at Harvey. Froehlich pitched a two-hitter as Mandan won the first game 2-0. He struck out nine and didn't issue a walk. Mandan won the second game 13-1 in six innings. Mandan's Chris Assel finished the doubleheader with seven hits, a home run and four RBIs.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Kyle Seager with 85.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

