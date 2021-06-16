Morning Leadoff: June 17

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Beulah Cyclones and Mandan A's split a pair of one-run Legion baseball decisions at Memorial Ballpark. Beulah scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to win the first game 7-6. The Cyclones rallied for seven runs in the top of the seventh in the nightcap but fell short 9-8. Beulah reliever Cody Nelson was the winner in the first game, and Jackson Wenstrom won for the A's in the second game. Derek Schaner rapped a home run for Mandan in the first game.