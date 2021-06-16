Morning Leadoff: June 17

MORNING LEADOFF
Thursday, June 17
American Legion baseball: Mandan A’s at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., at Legacy; Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 18
American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament (games at Municipal Ballpark unless otherwise noted): Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Capitals, 11 a.m.; Beulah Cyclones vs. Bismarck Scarlets, 1:30 p.m.; Dickinson Vols vs. Bismarck 15’s, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck 15’s, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck Reps vs. Dickinson Vols, 1:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Fargo Post 400 Comets vs. Beulah Cyclones, 4 p.m., Haaland; West Fargo Vets vs. Bismarck Senators, 6:30 p.m., Haaland.
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Rodeo: 21st Annual PBR Bullriding Challenge, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.
IFL: Bismarck at Green Bay Blizzard, 7:05 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
TV TODAY
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.
11:30 a.m./6 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Cleveland
6 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Game 6: Brooklyn at Milwaukee
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
USA — Game 3: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — Euros: Denmark vs. Belgium, Group B
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Euros: Netherlands vs. Austria, Group C
4 p.m.
FS1 — Copa America Soccer: Colombia vs. Venezuela, Group B
7 p.m.
FS1 — Copa America Soccer: Peru vs. Brazil, Group B, Rio de Janeiro
SWIMMING
7/9 p.m.
NBCSN/NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.
WNBA
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Dallas
9 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Las Vegas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Beulah Cyclones and Mandan A's split a pair of one-run Legion baseball decisions at Memorial Ballpark. Beulah scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to win the first game 7-6. The Cyclones rallied for seven runs in the top of the seventh in the nightcap but fell short 9-8. Beulah reliever Cody Nelson was the winner in the first game, and Jackson Wenstrom won for the A's in the second game. Derek Schaner rapped a home run for Mandan in the first game.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Montana forced six turnovers and held North Dakota to 83 yards of total offense on the way to a 33-0 victory in the Badlands Bowl at Whitney Stadium in Dickinson. Montana quarterback Tyler Emmert completed 15 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. North Dakota tailback Joel Stugelmeyer rushed for 35 yards. Ross Walker had seven solo tackles and an assist for the North Dakota defensive unit.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck's offense, sluggish in a 7-2 loss to Sheridan, Wyo., came to life against Helena, Mont., as the hosts earned a split in a split Legion baseball doubleheader at Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck managed just four hits against Sheridan, but pounded three Helena pitchers for 14 hits. Scott Hewitt and Brian Mayer drilled home runs for Bismarck against Helena.
TRIVIA ANSWER
William Melchionni with the Fort Wayne Pistons in 1953.
