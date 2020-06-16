Morning Leadoff: June 17

Morning Leadoff: June 17

MORNING LEADOFF

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, June 17

Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot Metros at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 18

Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Minot Vistas at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

4:25 a.m.

ESPN — LG Twins at Hanwha Heroes

4:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — KT Wiz at SK Wyverns

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle

SOCCER

11:20 a.m.

FS2 — German Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Frankfurt

11:55 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Sheffield United at Aston Villa

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Former Harvey standout Tanner Lorenz is transferring to Minot State for his senior baseball season. Lorenz, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound right-handed pitcher, played two seasons at Iowa Western Community College and one at Southeastern Louisiana University. He was the Gatorade North Dakota baseball player of the year as a senior at Harvey. He advanced to the NJCAA World Series twice with Iowa Western. Last season he was 2-0 with a 4.94 ERA in 31 innings. He struck out 26.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Paul Schaffner of the University of Mary was named 2000 NAIA national defensive coordinator of the year by American Football Coach magazine. Schaffner helped coach U-Mary to the NAIA semifinals with an 11-2 record. The Marauder defense was ranked first in the nation in total defense and rushing defense. U-Mary was fourth nationally in pass defense.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan halted a three-game losing streak by sweeping an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Williston. Scores were 5-3 and 3-0. Terry Froehlich won the first game and Mike Cook fired a four-hit shutout in the second contest. Jeff Zwarych singled in a run, doubled in another and scored for Mandan in the first game. Cook allowed only one Williston runner to reach third base while blanking the Keybirds. Broque Peake and Chris Assel knocked in runs in the second game.

SPORTS HISTORY

1954 — Rocky Marciano scores a 15-round unanimous decision over Ezzard Charles in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.

1962 — Jack Nicklaus beats Arnold Palmer by three strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open.

1973 — John Miller shoots a 63 in the final round to win the U.S. Open by one stroke over John Schlee at Oakmont, Pa. Miller’s 8-under 63 is the first ever carded in a major championship.

1976 — The 18-team NBA absorbs four of the six remaining ABA teams: the New York Nets, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.

1979 — Hale Irwin wins the U.S. Open by two strokes over Gary Player and Jerry Pate.

1991 — Payne Stewart escapes with a two-stroke victory over Scott Simpson in the highest-scoring U.S. Open playoff in 64 years.

2007 — Angel Cabrera holds off Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by a stroke to capture the U.S. Open.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Harry Gant won three races as a 50-year-old, the final coming at the age of 51 on Aug. 16, 1991 at Michigan International Speedway.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly Leingang
Bismarck Obituaries

Kelly Leingang

Kelly J. Leingang, 28, Cannon Ball, passed away Saturday, June 7, 2020, at New Town. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13,…

Perry Nelson
Bismarck Obituaries

Perry Nelson

Perry Nelson, 51, Bismarck, passed away unexpectedly at his home from natural causes, Friday, June 12, 2020. A gathering celebrating his life …

Charlotte Pray
Bismarck Obituaries

Charlotte Pray

Charlotte Ann (Zins) Pray was the second born of seven children to Edward and Marilyn (Zenker) Zins on Aug. 25, 1970, in Bismarck. She graduat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News