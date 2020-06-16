Morning Leadoff: June 17

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, June 17
Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot Metros at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, June 18
Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Minot Vistas at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — LG Twins at Hanwha Heroes
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — KT Wiz at SK Wyverns
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle
SOCCER
11:20 a.m.
FS2 — German Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Frankfurt
11:55 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Sheffield United at Aston Villa
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Former Harvey standout Tanner Lorenz is transferring to Minot State for his senior baseball season. Lorenz, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound right-handed pitcher, played two seasons at Iowa Western Community College and one at Southeastern Louisiana University. He was the Gatorade North Dakota baseball player of the year as a senior at Harvey. He advanced to the NJCAA World Series twice with Iowa Western. Last season he was 2-0 with a 4.94 ERA in 31 innings. He struck out 26.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Paul Schaffner of the University of Mary was named 2000 NAIA national defensive coordinator of the year by American Football Coach magazine. Schaffner helped coach U-Mary to the NAIA semifinals with an 11-2 record. The Marauder defense was ranked first in the nation in total defense and rushing defense. U-Mary was fourth nationally in pass defense.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan halted a three-game losing streak by sweeping an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Williston. Scores were 5-3 and 3-0. Terry Froehlich won the first game and Mike Cook fired a four-hit shutout in the second contest. Jeff Zwarych singled in a run, doubled in another and scored for Mandan in the first game. Cook allowed only one Williston runner to reach third base while blanking the Keybirds. Broque Peake and Chris Assel knocked in runs in the second game.
SPORTS HISTORY
1954 — Rocky Marciano scores a 15-round unanimous decision over Ezzard Charles in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.
1962 — Jack Nicklaus beats Arnold Palmer by three strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open.
1973 — John Miller shoots a 63 in the final round to win the U.S. Open by one stroke over John Schlee at Oakmont, Pa. Miller’s 8-under 63 is the first ever carded in a major championship.
1976 — The 18-team NBA absorbs four of the six remaining ABA teams: the New York Nets, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.
1979 — Hale Irwin wins the U.S. Open by two strokes over Gary Player and Jerry Pate.
1991 — Payne Stewart escapes with a two-stroke victory over Scott Simpson in the highest-scoring U.S. Open playoff in 64 years.
2007 — Angel Cabrera holds off Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by a stroke to capture the U.S. Open.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Harry Gant won three races as a 50-year-old, the final coming at the age of 51 on Aug. 16, 1991 at Michigan International Speedway.
