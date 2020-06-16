Morning Leadoff: June 17

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Paul Schaffner of the University of Mary was named 2000 NAIA national defensive coordinator of the year by American Football Coach magazine. Schaffner helped coach U-Mary to the NAIA semifinals with an 11-2 record. The Marauder defense was ranked first in the nation in total defense and rushing defense. U-Mary was fourth nationally in pass defense.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan halted a three-game losing streak by sweeping an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Williston. Scores were 5-3 and 3-0. Terry Froehlich won the first game and Mike Cook fired a four-hit shutout in the second contest. Jeff Zwarych singled in a run, doubled in another and scored for Mandan in the first game. Cook allowed only one Williston runner to reach third base while blanking the Keybirds. Broque Peake and Chris Assel knocked in runs in the second game.

SPORTS HISTORY

1954 — Rocky Marciano scores a 15-round unanimous decision over Ezzard Charles in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.

1962 — Jack Nicklaus beats Arnold Palmer by three strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open.