Morning Leadoff: June 16

SCHEDULE
Tuesday, June 16
Baseball: Mandan at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; West Fargo at Bismarck 15’s, Haaland Field, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Williston Oilers, 12 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, Municipal Ballpark, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot Metros at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR America Hall of Fame Special
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 1, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Lotte Giants at Kiwoom Heroes
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles
SOCCER
11:20 a.m.
FS2 — German Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): When it comes to power, Bismarck Governors infielder Erik Peterson is not a nuclear reactor. That said, Peterson slammed a first-pitch double off the left field fence to knock in the tying and winning runs as the Governors defeated archrival Mandan 10-9 at Municipal Ballpark. The lead changed hands three times in the final inning and one-half as the game careened to a wild finish. Alex Deyle, the third Bismarck pitcher, was credited with the win. The loss went to Reid Jungling.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Mandan A's jumped to a 9-0 lead and rolled to a 14-7 American Legion baseball victory at New England. Aaron Boyer had a perfect 5-for-5 game for Mandan with a double and two RBIs. Aaron Geffre added three hits. Aaron Shreve and Greg Mantz also plated two runs for Mandan. Mark Kuhn doubled twice and Luke Gion had two singles for New England. Lee Boehm earned the pitching win. Matt Candrian took the loss.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Baker, Mont., right-hander Jim Robinson marred Dickinson's American Legion baseball opener, holding the Queen City nine to three hits while picking up credit for a 3-2 10-inning win. Dickinson, returning to Legion baseball after a three-year absence, got some fine mound work from starter Timmy Klein and reliever Mike Thorstad. Robinson racked up 18 strikeouts in his route-going win. Thorstad fanned 13 in five innings.
SPORTS HISTORY
1946 — Lloyd Mangrum edges Byron Nelson and Vic Ghezzi to win the U.S. Open by one stroke in a 36-hole playoff.
1951 — Ben Hogan captures the U.S. Open for the second straight year with a two-stroke comeback victory over Clayton Heafner.
1968 — Lee Trevino becomes the first golfer to play all four rounds of the U.S. Open under par as he beats Jack Nicklaus by four strokes.
1985 — Andy North wins the U.S. Open by one stroke over Taiwan’s Tze-chung Chen.
1993 — Michael Jordan scores 55 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 111-105 victory and a 3-1 lead over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. Jordan is the fifth player to score 50 in the finals and the first since Jerry West in 1969.
1998 — The Detroit Red Wings become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cups since Pittsburgh in 1992, completing a sweep of Washington 4-1, behind two goals by Doug Brown. It’s the fourth straight NHL finals sweep, a first in major pro sports history.
1999 — Maurice Greene smashes the 100-meter world record at 9.79 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 9.84 set by Donovan Bailey at the 1996 Olympics.
2002 — A runaway winner again in the U.S. Open, Tiger Woods becomes the first player since Jack Nicklaus in 1972 to capture the first two major championships of the year with a three-stroke victory at Bethpage (N.Y.) Black.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Golden State Warriors went 16-1 in the 2016-17 season, one win more than the Los Angeles Lakers 15-1 mark in 2000-01.
