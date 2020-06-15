Morning Leadoff: June 16

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Baker, Mont., right-hander Jim Robinson marred Dickinson's American Legion baseball opener, holding the Queen City nine to three hits while picking up credit for a 3-2 10-inning win. Dickinson, returning to Legion baseball after a three-year absence, got some fine mound work from starter Timmy Klein and reliever Mike Thorstad. Robinson racked up 18 strikeouts in his route-going win. Thorstad fanned 13 in five innings.

SPORTS HISTORY

1946 — Lloyd Mangrum edges Byron Nelson and Vic Ghezzi to win the U.S. Open by one stroke in a 36-hole playoff.

1951 — Ben Hogan captures the U.S. Open for the second straight year with a two-stroke comeback victory over Clayton Heafner.

1968 — Lee Trevino becomes the first golfer to play all four rounds of the U.S. Open under par as he beats Jack Nicklaus by four strokes.

1985 — Andy North wins the U.S. Open by one stroke over Taiwan’s Tze-chung Chen.

1993 — Michael Jordan scores 55 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 111-105 victory and a 3-1 lead over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. Jordan is the fifth player to score 50 in the finals and the first since Jerry West in 1969.